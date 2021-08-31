Buccaneers Let Go of DL Jeremiah Ledbetter, OL Brandon Walton

The Buccaneers have made two more roster moves ahead of Tuesday's 4 P.M. deadline.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers let go of long-time practice squad member and occasional contributor Jeremiah Ledbetter and recently-signed offensive lineman Brandon Walton this afternoon, as reported by Greg Auman of The Athletic. Both players were waived and are practice squad eligible.

This isn't new to Ledbetter, as the fifth-year pro has been waived by the Buccaneers during roster cutdowns three times now. That being said, Ledbetter displayed growth in 2020 after several stints on Tampa Bay's practice squad, recording his first career sack against the Detroit Lions late last season.

During the 2021 preseason, Ledbetter took the field for 93 defensive snaps and an additional 25 special teams reps, posting five tackles and three quarterback pressures per Pro Football Focus.

Tampa Bay signed Walton in the middle of August while dealing with injuries across the reserve offensive line. After a transition from Pittsburgh's offense, Walton quickly filled in at guard, posting 70 snaps on the Buccaneers' offensive line against Tennessee and Houston.

The NFL's 53-man roster deadline is Tuesday afternoon at 4 P.M. ET. Including players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Buccaneers' roster now stands at 65 players.

Other players released/waived: WRs Jaydon Mickens and Travis Jonsen, TEs Tanner Hudson, Codey McElroy and Jerell Adams, OT Jake Benzinger, DL Kobe Smith, OLB Elijah Ponder, ILB Joe Jones, CBs Antonio Hamilton, Chris Wilcox and Herb Miller, S Javon Hagan

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.