Skip to main content
Report: Buccaneers Waiving CB Rashard Robinson

Report: Buccaneers Waiving CB Rashard Robinson

Tampa Bay is releasing a reserve cornerback to create a roster spot for a player — to be determined — currently on the injured reserve.

Tampa Bay is releasing a reserve cornerback to create a roster spot for a player — to be determined — currently on the injured reserve.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are releasing cornerback Rashard Robinson on Saturday in order to create a roster spot, presumably to activate a player from the injured reserve, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Tampa Bay is hopeful that running backs Leonard Fournette and Giovani Bernard, as well as linebacker Lavonte David, will be able to return to play on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round of the 2021-22 playoffs.

After signing with the Bucs’ practice squad in September, Robinson was quickly elevated to the active roster on a full-time basis to contribute on special teams and offer secondary depth.

Read More

Appearing in seven games, missing some time due to injuries in the middle of the season, Robinson compiled four tackles during his tenure with the Buccaneers.

Fournette, Bernard, David and several other injured Buccaneers are expected to be game-time decisions before kickoff on Sunday.

Considering Robinson’s release, it would appear Tampa Bay is confident that injured cornerbacks Carlton Davis, Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean will be able to play in the Wild Card Round. Davis and Murphy-Bunting were listed as questionable on Friday.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Robinson
News

Report: Buccaneers Waiving CB Rashard Robinson

1 minute ago
USATSI_17446804
News

Ten Bold Predictions for Super Wild Card Weekend

3 hours ago
Carlton Davis
News

Final Buccaneers vs. Eagles Wild Card Injury Reports: Davis a Late Add

21 hours ago
USATSI_17019323
News

Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs Named to 2021 All-Pro Team

Jan 14, 2022
USATSI_16954461
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 3 Keys to the Game

Jan 14, 2022
USATSI_17480447
News

Buccaneers, Brady Are Ramping Up the Pressure Heading into the Playoffs

Jan 14, 2022
Evans
News

Buccaneers vs. Eagles Thursday Injury Report: Evans, Nelson Upgraded

Jan 13, 2022
Helmet
News

Vikings Request to Interview Buccaneers Executive for GM Position

Jan 13, 2022