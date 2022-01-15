Report: Buccaneers Waiving CB Rashard Robinson

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are releasing cornerback Rashard Robinson on Saturday in order to create a roster spot, presumably to activate a player from the injured reserve, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Tampa Bay is hopeful that running backs Leonard Fournette and Giovani Bernard, as well as linebacker Lavonte David, will be able to return to play on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round of the 2021-22 playoffs.

After signing with the Bucs’ practice squad in September, Robinson was quickly elevated to the active roster on a full-time basis to contribute on special teams and offer secondary depth.

Appearing in seven games, missing some time due to injuries in the middle of the season, Robinson compiled four tackles during his tenure with the Buccaneers.

Fournette, Bernard, David and several other injured Buccaneers are expected to be game-time decisions before kickoff on Sunday.

Considering Robinson’s release, it would appear Tampa Bay is confident that injured cornerbacks Carlton Davis, Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean will be able to play in the Wild Card Round. Davis and Murphy-Bunting were listed as questionable on Friday.

