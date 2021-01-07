Know Your Enemy: Bucs vs. WFT with Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic

There's no better way to preview the opponent than to get intel from the person most familiar with the situation, which we do this week with The Athletic’s Rhiannon Walker.

What can we expect to see from Chase Young and Washington's defensive line? What difficulties could come with rotating QBs? How so much adversity has helped mold the mindset of this team.

Every week, Sports Illustrated's AllBucs.com will be joined by the Buccaneers opponent's corresponding beat reporter to preview the game. With playoff implications on the line, we're joined by Rhiannon Walker from The Athletic to preview Tampa Bay vs. Washington!

1) Tom Brady is such a pocket passer. Putting pressure on him is the sure way to stop him from making big plays. What do you expect to see from Chase Young and the defensive line?

Walker: Chase young is going to have this youthful exuberance to him. He said he “Wanted Tom Brady”. This is a 21-year-old who is in the conversation for the Defensive Rookie of the Year award. He’s professional but also 21 in his first playoff game and now he gets to face Tom Brady. I think what’s more important is the inside push. Creating pressure up the middle is something Washington has done very well. The question is, once you collapse the pocket on the edges, can your guys get to Tom Brady?

2) Ron Rivera talked about possibly rotating QBs due to Alex Smith’s calf injury. What difficulties do you think that could cause the offense if anything?

Walker: At some level it will be challenging to take on a different quarterback but these guys are professionals and they go into practices knowing this is something they might have to do. It may not be as much of a detriment as people think. Yes, Alex Smith is definitely giving them the best chance to succeed but I’d suggest that Taylor Heinicke may give this team a little more to work with as long as he doesn’t turn the ball over.

3) Curious what your reaction was when Jalen Hurts was pulled in the game against the Eagles?

Walker: I thought he was hurt for the longest time. The fix was in when the Eagles put out that practice report and nine substantial players weren’t playing. Jalen Hurts is the rookie. Nate Sudfeld is not the guy you go to. Just say that you didn’t want to win the game.

4) How much do you think the adversity this team has gone through has helped mold the mindset of this team?

Walker: This has been a long year. There’s so much happening that you forget about others. This team is still here. They’ve managed to shut out distractions that were outside of the player’s control. They were somehow, someway able to block it all out. I don’t think the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are taking them lightly.

5) Speaking of adversity. WFT beat the Steelers when they were undefeated. Tampa has struggled in primetime games. Anything can really happen. What are your predictions are for Saturday night?

Walker: Brady understands how to win. I understand they haven’t been very good in primetime games or even in the pass rush, but I just don’t think Washington has the offensive power to keep up with Tampa Bay. I’m expecting this to be a 28-21 win for the Buccaneers. This is a different group of players and this is a different defense. I am a little worried if Alex Smith is in there a little longer than maybe he needs to be in there or Taylor Heinicke can't handle that moment. I’m just finding it very hard to see on paper where Washington can come home with the win.