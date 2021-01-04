NewsFront Office
Search

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Will Face Washington In Wild Card Round

The Buccaneers Wild Card matchup has been set.
Author:
Publish date:

After locking in the No. 5 seed in the NFC playoff picture on Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5) now know their opponent.

The Buccaneers will travel to face the Washington Football Team (7-9) in Saturday night's NFC Wild Card matchup, set to kickoff at 8:15 P.M. ET. The game will be broadcast on NBC.

Washington clinched the NFC East with a 20-14 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.

Tampa Bay enters the postseason for the first time since 2007, riding a four-game winning streak filled with fireworks on offense. However, the status of wide receiver Mike Evans, who suffered a hyperextended knee against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, as well as linebacker Shaq Barrett and defensive tackle Steve McClendon, all on the reserve/COVID-19 list, will all be monitored throughout the week.

Linebacker Devin White reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 last Thursday and went on the reserve list along with Barrett and McClendon. As the Wild Card game falls on Saturday, While will not be cleared in time to play.

You can find the entire NFL Wild Card schedule below. This is the first time the playoffs have included 14 teams and incorporated a six game Wild Card schedule.

Saturday

AFC: Indianapolis Colts @ Buffalo Bills, 1:05 P.M. ET, CBS

NFC: Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks, 4:40 P.M. ET, FOX

NFC: Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Washington, 8:15 P.M. ET, NBC

Sunday

AFC: Baltimore Ravens @ Tennessee Titans, 1:05 P.M. ET, ESPN/ABC

NFC: Chicago Bears @ New Orleans Saints, 4:40 P.M. ET, CBS/Nickelodeon/Amazon Prime

AFC: Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 P.M. ET, NBS/Telemundo/Peacock

USATSI_15392264_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Will Face Washington In Wild Card Round

USATSI_15310336_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Reports: No Structural Damage to Bucs WR Mike Evans' Knee

USATSI_15021064_168388329_lowres
News

Bruce Arians Provides Positive Update on Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans

USATSI_15391585_168388329_lowres
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Overcome Falcons 44-27, Clinch No. 5 Seed in the Playoffs

USATSI_15391321_168388329_lowres
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rule WR Mike Evans Out Following Knee Injury

USATSI_15340213_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Buccaneers vs. Falcons Inactive Lists: Carlton Davis Out for Tampa Bay

USATSI_15178773_168388329_lowres (1) (1)
News

Buccaneers vs. Falcons: Game Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

USATSI_15340819_168388329_lowres
News

Buccaneers vs. Falcons: Score Predictions and Takes

USATSI_15119984_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Buccaneers Place Three Defenders on Reserve/COVID-19 List