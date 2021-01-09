Buccaneers vs. Washington Inactives: Carlton Davis III, Mike Evans Will Play

Who's in and who's out for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team have released their inactive lists ahead of Saturday night's NFC Wild Card matchup.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

RB LeSean McCoy

WR Justin Watson

TE Antony Auclair

G Aaron Stinnie

DL Jeremiah Ledbetter

CB Herb Miller



It was confirmed earlier on Saturday that wide receiver Mike Evans, who hyperextended his knee in Week 17, would play after being limited in Thursday's practice. Evans leads all Buccaneers pass-catchers in receptions (70), yards (1006), and touchdowns (13) this season.

Cornerback Carlton Davis III jumped from non-participant, to limited, to full participation throughout the week in preparation for Washington, an indication that he could be active. Despite his questionable label, he will play after missing the final two weeks of the regular season. Davis recorded four interceptions and 18 defended passes in 14 games.

McCoy did not participate in Tuesday or Thursday's practice (non-football injury/illness).

Washington Football Team

QB Alex Smith

WR Antonio Gandy-Golden

RB Lamar Miller

OT David Steinmetz

LB Thomas Davis Sr.

LB Jordan Kunaszyk

Not too long before Washington released its inactive list, starting quarterback Alex Smith was ruled out with a calf injury. Taylor Heinicke will start in Smith's place, who completed 12-of-19 passes for 137 yards and a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers in Week 16, after the previous starter Dwayne Haskins was benched.

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin (ankle), who has nearly doubled Washington's next leading receiver in yards this season, is active. Rookie running back Antonio Gibson (toe) who has scored 11 touchdowns this season, will also play. Linebacker Thomas Davis Sr. (knee) was ruled out on Thursday.