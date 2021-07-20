Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Meet President Biden at White House

Watch live as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet with President Joe Biden at the White House.

The Super Bowl champion 2020-21 Tampa Bay Buccaneers have arrived in Washington D.C. to meet with United States President Joe Biden at the White House.

You can watch President Biden welcome the Buccaneers live below. Fast forward until there are 17 minutes and 30 seconds left in the video to see the ceremony officially begin, as it kicked off a bit behind schedule.

Numerous star Buccaneers players were in attendance including quarterback Tom Brady, marking his fourth trip to the White House since his NFL career began, along with running back Leonard Fournette, edge rusher Shaquil Barrett, defensive tackle Vita Vea, wide receiver Chris Godwin, offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, and others.

Head coach Bruce Arians and owner Bryan Glazer also attended and spoke to the crowd. Brady would speak as well before awarding President Biden with a customized No. 46 Buccaneers jersey.

Although the team was primarily there to celebrate their title, several Bucs had off-the-field priorities on their mind. Offensive tackle Donovan Smith and punter Bradley Pinion met with Vice President Kamala Harris before the event began to discuss voting rights, according to the team.

This marks the first White House visit for any Super Bowl champion team since the 2017 New England Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. Former President Donald Trump uninvited the 2018 champion Philadelphia Eagles after multiple players intended not to attend. The 2019 Patriots chose not to attend, and an event did not occur for the 2020 Kansas City Chiefs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This is Tampa Bay's first trip to the White House to celebrate a Super Bowl victory, as the Buccaneers did not have a ceremony following their 2003 league title.

