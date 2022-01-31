Who Can the Buccaneers Tag in 2022?

When it comes to the franchise tag, the Buccaneers may be using it for the third straight year after using it just three times from 1993-2012.

The Bucs tagged Shaquil Barrett in 2020 and Chris Godwin in 2021. Another year of Super Bowl aspirations and expiring contracts for younger players means the Bucs may have to use the tag, again, in order to help them navigate the salary cap.

Who could be in line to receive the tag? Before we take a look at three possibilities, be sure to check out the table below. It reflects the values of both the franchise tag and the transition tag in 2022.

Player Position 2022 Franchise Tag Value 2022 Transition Tag Value Quarterback $28,598,000 $25,651,000 Running Back $12,536,000 $10,148,000 Wide Receiver $19,127,000 $16,740,000 Tight End $10,834,000 $9,332,000 Offensive Lineman $16,698,000 $14,997,000 Defensive Lineman $16,880,000 $13,596,000 Linebacker $17,417,000 $14,882,000 Cornerback $17,295,000 $14,904,000 Safety $13,544,000 $11,265,000 Kicker/Punter $5,469,000 $4,980,000

And keep in mind if the Bucs decide to use the franchise tag, that money comes straight off the top in 2022. There is no way to manipulate the cap hit unless the Bucs forgo the tag and sign the player to a long-term deal.

3. G Alex Cappa

The former DII offensive lineman has developed into a quality starter over his first four years in the league and will definitely have outside interest when it comes to his services.

Tampa Bay's offensive line has been integral to the franchise's recent success. The front five has played together for two seasons and four of the five have been together since 2019 - which includes Cappa.

It's unknown as to whether or not he'll command top dollar. Cappa has never made a Pro Bowl or All-Pro or anything of that nature, but he's top-20ish at his position, which is starting-caliber. And starters get paid in the NFL.

Overall, both tags seem a bit high for Cappa, who will probably max out around the $9-$11 million per year range.

2. S Jordan Whitehead

Whitehead is one of the league's more underrated safeties. He'll definitely get paid during the offseason.

But I'm not sure he'll get paid anything close to or over $13 million per year, which is what it would cost to tag him. Teams pay that money for the safeties who are elite in coverage and can also provide box support. Whitehead, while he is OK in coverage, is best in the box, where he can help stop the run and be used as a blitzer.

The limitations should keep Whitehead from getting tagged, but he's a bit more of a viable option than Cappa based off the tag price for safeties.

1. CB Carlton Davis III

Right now, Spotrac.com has Davis' market value at $19.6 million per year. Granted, their system isn't the end-all-be-all when it comes to player valuations, but it's reliable enough to where we can use it as a talking point.

Based off this valuation, the franchise tag would save the Bucs around $2.3 million, but the key part about signing Davis to a long-term deal is that the Bucs can manipulate the front end of the cap hit, if they want.

What the tag does is help buy time for the two parties to work things out, but that process leaves the cap in a slight state of flux. It's why the Bucs would go ahead and tag him and be OK with working out a long-term deal later.

Davis is a No. 1 corner in the NFL and Todd Bowles' defense needs a guy in the backfield to lock down opposing receivers so the pass rush can get home. That plus the fact that the Bucs could possibly save some money makes Davis the No. 1 target for the tag; if the Bucs decide to use it.

When it's all said and done, Davis is really the only viable option and the only pending free agent worth tagging. That's no disrespect to the other players, at all. It's simply a matter of overspending if the Bucs tag anyone else outside of Davis.

It wouldn't be a good idea to tag Davis, either, based off the Bucs' current cap situation, but they may not have a choice. Especially if they want to keep him around.

We'll find out soon enough what the Bucs' plans are, though, due to the fact that the first day to use the franchise/transition tag is February 22, which is only a few weeks away.

