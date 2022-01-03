Buccaneers Won't Rest Starters During Week 18 Matchup vs. Panthers

If you had any desire for the Buccaneers -who are currently dealing with a lot of injuries- to rest players in Week 18 in hopes of getting healthier for the upcoming playoff run, well, I wouldn't hold my breath.

Because according to Bruce Arians - that ain't happening.

The Bucs currently own the NFC's No. 3 seed. Only the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams own a better seed. Unfortunately, the Packers wrapped up the No. 1 seed with their win over the Vikings on Sunday night. But the No. 2 seed is still up for grabs when it pertains to the Rams and Bucs.

Tampa Bay will jump up to No. 2 if it beats the Panthers and if the San Francisco 49ers beat the Rams on Sunday. Therefore Sunday's game is technically a must-win in terms of postseason aspirations.

And that's why Arians isn't resting any players outside of the ones who absolutely need it.

"There is no balance, brother, you play to win," Arians told reporters Monday in regard to whether or not he plans on voluntarily resting players. "You're playing to get that second seed, that's huge. "We're not resting anybody. We're playing to win."

The Bucs have been all-in when it comes to defending their Super Bowl championship since the offseason, so it makes since that they are fully committed to being in the best position possible once the postseason kicks off.

