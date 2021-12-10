Skip to main content
    December 10, 2021
    Buccaneers Activate LS Zach Triner From Reserve/COVID-19 List

    The Buccaneers will have their starting long snapper available against the Bills.
    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have activated long snapper Zach Triner from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday, the team announced, meaning he will be available to play against the Buffalo Bills this Sunday.

    Triner was placed on the list this past Monday but has since tested negative twice in a 24+ hour span, clearing a path for him to return to the active roster.

    Triner, the Bucs' starting long snapper, has appeared in four games for Tampa Bay this season and missed a stretch of nine games due to a torn tendon in his finger, which led to his placement on the injured reserve before Week 2's matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. He returned to play in Week 11 against the New York Giants.

    This could serve as the first round of good news for the Buccaneers' special teams this week, as rookie returner/receiver Jaelon Darden has practiced fully throughout the week while recovering from a concussion suffered against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12. Darden's Week 14 game status is still to be determined, but appears to be trending in the right direction.

