Skip to main content

Ndamukong Suh Best Fit May Be With Buccaneers Rival

According to ESPN's Matt Bowen.

The arrival of veteran defensive lineman Akiem Hicks to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drops the expectations that Ndamukong Suh will return all the way down to zero. 

So, where will Suh wind up? We know he's had multiple suitors, and last we saw him on the field of play he certainly has value to add to almost any NFL roster. 

With that in mind, the best spot for Suh may be in a location that will make some Bucs fans literally sick to their stomach: New Orleans, Louisiana.

READ MORE: Ryan Fitzpatrick Retires

"I really like the idea of Suh playing in Dennis Allen's defense," wrote Matt Bowen when placing Suh in the best situation he could envision. "Even in a rotational role, Suh can still create disruption, command two in protection and get home to the quarterback in schemed fronts. He'd be effective in New Orleans with interior stunts and loops that create A-gap pressure and eliminate the quarterback's ability to climb the pocket. And you need that when you see Tom Brady twice a season."

I don't think Suh holds any ill-will towards Brady personally, but the man has made quite the successful career turning any opposing quarterback into an enemy. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston would certainly enjoy seeing Suh chasing a Bucs quarterback instead of himself, and it's hard to deny the fit Bowen sees here between the two sides. 

READ MORE: Predicting Rob Gronkowski's Future

Suh had exactly six sacks in each of the past two seasons with Tampa Bay, and if he does it again in 2022 he would become the first defensive lineman to have back-to-back six sack seasons at the age of 35 or older since Cameron Wake did it for the Miami Dolphins in 2017 and 2018. 

Unfortunately for the Buccaneers, they may have to see him at least twice this season, as he pursues that achievement. 

For more on this and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers check out James Yarcho and David Harrison on the Locked On Bucs Podcast!

Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bucs, Rob Gronkowski, Chris Godwin
News

Is Buccaneers Need for Rob Gronkowski Return Being Understated?

By David Harrison10 seconds ago
USATSI_17515733
News

Sports Illustrated makes prediction for Tom Brady's future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

By Dustin Lewis5 minutes ago
Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers12
News

Sports Illustrated makes prediction for Rob Gronkowski in 2022 and beyond

By Dustin Lewis10 hours ago
USATSI_11595825
News

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announces retirement

By Dustin Lewis12 hours ago
USATSI_17443504
News

Tom Brady names the defensive back he hates playing the most

By Caleb Skinner13 hours ago
c3d617d7-untitled-design-2022-06-01t180226.857
News

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers win ‘The Match’

By Caleb Skinner23 hours ago
EF4936CA-E170-4E99-B230-D64070B6823B
News

Josh Allen pranks Tom Brady with hilarious personalized golf balls

By Logan RobinsonJun 1, 2022
USATSI_15086442
News

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers take shots at Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen before 'The Match'

By Caleb SkinnerJun 1, 2022