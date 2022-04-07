What is Biggest Question Remaining For 2022 Buccaneers?

For two months the biggest question keeping Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans awake at night was clear: Who will replace Tom Brady?

It's a question New England Patriots fans dealt with in 2020, and while they watched their former quarterback win a Super Bowl with the Bucs, Mac Jones seems to be off to a good start being the next guy to lead the most successful franchise of the past 20 years.

Bucs fans let fly a collective sigh of relief when Brady announced he would come back for the 2022 NFL Season with his focus on "unfinished business."

Then came center Ryan Jensen, cornerback Carlton Davis III, wide receiver Chris Godwin, running back Leonard Fournette, and others.

It was like all the Buccaneers' worries evaporated overnight.

Even with Bruce Arians retiring to a front-office role while former defensive coordinator Todd Bowles steps into the head coach position, the team once again appears primed to make a playoff run at a third Lombardi Trophy for Tampa Bay.

So, what question is still burning to threaten and burn all the hopes and aspirations of the 2022 Bucs?

According to NFL.com's Kevin Patra, it's the state of the defensive line.

"I'm not worried about the transition from Bruce Arians to Todd Bowles," writes Patra. "From a roster perspective, Brady's return has led to a trove of re-signings and some perfect veteran additions like Russell Gage and Logan Ryan. The biggest question remaining for the Super Bowl contender is on the D-line...at this point, the Bucs should look to the draft to fill the void; they can wait until after the draft to potentially re-up the vets."

While it appears clear the Bucs want to bring back Suh, and he wants to come back, it is worrisome that the team and player haven't agreed to terms as of the time of this writing, and make an early draft investment likely.

Even with Suh, the future of the defensive line looks thin outside of defensive tackle Vita Vea with both bookends (Suh and William Gholston) on the shorter end of their NFL careers.

For more on this and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers check out James Yarcho and David Harrison on the Locked On Bucs Podcast!