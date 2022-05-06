Tom Brady Could Make More History with Buccaneers in Germany

We already knew Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was the most accomplished athlete this country has ever seen.

However, despite all he's done and achieved already, the ageless wonder isn't finished yet, and with the homeland conquered he has his sites set on foreign soil.

Brady has already won NFL games on two continents and in three countries having won in Mexico, England, and - well - in the United States.

But he doesn't stand alone in that feat. Former Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has also played and won in three different countries, as did Jay Cutler during his time in the NFL.

But four countries, well that's something no quarterback has achieved in this weird version of pro football *Risk.

*(Link is for those who don't know the game, not intended to be an advertisement or endorsement.)

Like my little red military units whenever my family breaks out the classic board game it seems like no matter what country Brady starts on, he comes out the winner.

The quarterback has never lost a game on foreign soil, and I'm sure he doesn't intend to start doing so in 2022.

Alternately, the Bucs have never won in another country, going 0-3 thus far in their efforts. So they'd love to change the franchise's fortune in this arena.

All of this makes Tampa Bay's Week 10 contest against the Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany all the more enticing.

Not only is it the first regular-season game the NFL will ever play in the country, but it'll be Brady's opportunity to gain another country card in his deck, and a shot at finally getting a win overseas for the Buccaneers franchise.

Seems the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have said tchüß to many a franchise demon since Brady's arrival.

So let's hope this one goes along with them, as the greatest quarterback of all time, becomes just a little bit greater.

Prost!

