Tampa Bay Bucs to begin 2022 season on the road against Dallas Cowboys

With the NFL schedule set to release later Thursday evening, the Bucs now know who they will face to open the 2022 regular season.

According to Greg Auman of The Athletic, the Bucs will travel to Dallas, Texas to face the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football - a rematch of last year’s season opener.

I mentioned before this may be the case as it would model a home-and-home series format and that’s what we are getting.

The Bucs barely edged out a victory last season winning by just 2 points on a late field goal.

Both teams return high-powered offenses so this one seems to be right on the money for an opening game, much like we saw in the 2021 season.

