Tampa Bay could part ways with third-year wide receiver

It is not a secret that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one of the most talented teams in the NFL. With top-flight depth at several positions, they have a lot of assets at their disposal to stay competitive for the foreseeable future.

Brett Sobleski of Bleacher Report raised a very interesting point this week as he said the Buccaneers organization should consider trading one of their young wide receivers - Tyler Johnson.

The Bucs drafted the talented playmaker 2 years ago, and the 23-year-old has made minor contributions for a super deep unit.

Mike Evans, a returning and re-signed Chris Godwin, and Russell Gage will man the first three spots on the depth chart. With just a few spots remaining there’s a chance Johnson may not even make the roster.

Johnson will have to compete with Scotty Miller, Breshad Perriman, young prospects Jaelon Darden, Cyril Grayson, Jerreth Sterns and Deven Thompkins. While some of those receivers are unproven, the organization has proven to do a great job of finding late-round and free-agent players.

Over two seasons, Johnson has filled in as the fourth wide receiver for Tampa Bay, with his playing time increasing when Antonio Brown left the team in the way Brown can only do. Johnson had 36 catches for 360 yards in 2021.

The former Minnesota star could provide Tampa Bay with draft capital, allowing the organization to address other needs down the line. Before camp is over he could be the piece the Bucs offer up to a receiver needy team before the start of the 2022 season. On top of being a young playmaker, he’s due just $2 million over the next two seasons. Add those together, and he is a great piece to offer up if they feel they’ll go another route at wide receiver.

