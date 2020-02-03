AllBucs
Tampa Bay Officially Set to Host Super Bowl LV

J. Kanno

With the conclusion of Super Bowl LIV in Miami, eyes turn towards next season and the next Super Bowl site less than 300 miles away in Tampa Bay. On Monday, the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee officially handed off the NFL's biggest game to the Tampa Bay Super Bowl Host Committee ahead of Super Bowl LV (via 10News WTSP):

Though the ceremony is essentially a formality, it marks the end of the 2019 season and the yearlong march through the 2020 season to Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. 

The city has not hosted the NFL's championship game since Super Bowl XLIII in 2008 which saw the Pittsburgh Steelers defeat the Arizona Cardinals 27-23. Current Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians was the Steelers' offensive coordinator at the time.

Super Bowl LV would also present the Bucs with their third opportunity to play at home during a Super Bowl. However, after finishing the 2019 season with a 7-9 record, the Bucs have to make significant strides before they considering the possibility of becoming the NFL's first Super Bowl home team.

