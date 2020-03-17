Report: Bucs Have Agreement with Tom Brady

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers unveil their new uniforms next month, they'll have a new one to sell.

Tom Brady.

After widespread speculation following Brady's announcement Tuesday morning that he would leave the New England Patriots, the six-time Super Bowl champion has indeed agreed in principle to join the Bucs, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:

The Bucs allowed Jameis Winston to hit free agency precisely so they could make a run at Brady, and it appears the gamble has paid off. The Los Angeles Chargers were among the other challengers to land Brady, but it appears the Bucs made the strongest case.

There's still an official announcement to be had, but it looks like Bucs fans can start wondering whether or not Chris Godwin will have to pick a new number this season.