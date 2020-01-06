Tom Brady to the Bucs?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a huge decision to make at quarterback this offseason, as Jameis Winston's contract has expired.

Their decision is likely to be impact by who else is available on the quarterback market, both in terms of the NFL draft and free agency.

One name that's sure to raise eyebrows? Tom Brady.

The legendary New England Patriots quarterback is also on an expiring contract, and it's no sure thing he returns to the only team he's known over his 20 NFL seasons. The Pats' early exit from the NFL Playoffs on Saturday has many wondering if the New England dynasty is coming to an end, and whether or not Brady and the Patriots will part ways this offseason.

If that happens, it appears the Bucs are a decent bet to be his new team in 2020.

One betting site has the Bucs listed as the seventh-best bet to land Brady in the offseason, trailing the Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders (gonna have to get used to typing that), Los Angeles Chargers, Dallas Cowboys and Indianapolis Colts.

It makes sense that Bruce Arians would prefer an accomplished veteran over a rookie if he indeed wanted to replace Winston this offseason, but would Brady actually entertain joining the Bucs?

It's hard to imagine the most decorated quarterback in NFL history leaving a dynasty to play for a team that hasn't won a playoff game in nearly two decades. His experience, intelligence and efficiency would definitely be a strong fit for what Arians wants at the position, but while the Bucs might entertain the notion of pursuing Brady were he to become available, that two-way street might not travel from Brady's direction.

I'll believe Brady playing elsewhere when I see it, but even if he does leave New England next season, I doubt he would end up in Tampa Bay.