Tom Brady to the Bucs?

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a huge decision to make at quarterback this offseason, as Jameis Winston's contract has expired.

Their decision is likely to be impact by who else is available on the quarterback market, both in terms of the NFL draft and free agency.

One name that's sure to raise eyebrows? Tom Brady.

The legendary New England Patriots quarterback is also on an expiring contract, and it's no sure thing he returns to the only team he's known over his 20 NFL seasons. The Pats' early exit from the NFL Playoffs on Saturday has many wondering if the New England dynasty is coming to an end, and whether or not Brady and the Patriots will part ways this offseason.

If that happens, it appears the Bucs are a decent bet to be his new team in 2020.

One betting site has the Bucs listed as the seventh-best bet to land Brady in the offseason, trailing the Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders (gonna have to get used to typing that), Los Angeles Chargers, Dallas Cowboys and Indianapolis Colts.

It makes sense that Bruce Arians would prefer an accomplished veteran over a rookie if he indeed wanted to replace Winston this offseason, but would Brady actually entertain joining the Bucs? 

It's hard to imagine the most decorated quarterback in NFL history leaving a dynasty to play for a team that hasn't won a playoff game in nearly two decades. His experience, intelligence and efficiency would definitely be a strong fit for what Arians wants at the position, but while the Bucs might entertain the notion of pursuing Brady were he to become available, that two-way street might not travel from Brady's direction.

I'll believe Brady playing elsewhere when I see it, but even if he does leave New England next season, I doubt he would end up in Tampa Bay.

Chris Godwin Gets NFL's Highest WR Grade from Pro Football Focus

Luke Easterling

Bucs' Pro Bowler edges out a pair of NFC South rivals for PFF's top spot.

Report: Jameis Winston Now Has Full Cast on Injured Thumb

Luke Easterling

Tampa Bay's quarterback played through the injury on his throwing hand during the final games of the 2019 season.

Devin White Gets 2nd Straight NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month Honor

J. Kanno

Tampa Bay's 1st-round pick had another dominant month in December.

Hall of Fame Misses the Mark on Rondé Barber (Again)

Luke Easterling

One of the most versatile defenders in NFL history is snubbed by Canton yet again.

Shaq Barrett, Chris Godwin Named to NFL All-Pro Team

Luke Easterling

Two of Tampa Bay's three Pro Bowlers made this year's second team.

John Lynch Named Hall of Fame Finalist for 7th Straight Year

Luke Easterling

Legendary Bucs safety among 15 modern-era finalists for pro football's top individual honor.

Former Bucs Head Coach Sam Wyche Dies at 74

Luke Easterling

Wyche passed away Thursday after a a brief battle with metastatic melanoma.

NFL Sack King Shaq Barrett Has Unfinished Business with Bucs

Luke Easterling

After bagging 19.5 sacks on a one-year deal, the NFL's sack leader wants to return to Tampa Bay.

Bucs 7-Round 2020 Mock Draft 1.0

Luke Easterling

Our first projections for Tampa Bay across all seven rounds of the 2020 NFL draft.

Bucs Players React to Week 17 Loss, End of 2019 Season

Luke Easterling

Go inside the locker room after Tampa Bay's bitter end to the 2019 season.