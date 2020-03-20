Bucs Sign Tom Brady to 2-Year Deal

What seemed nothing more than a pipe dream just a few months ago has somehow become reality.

Tom Brady will be the starting quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After a long wait, Brady confirmed via social media Friday that he will indeed be joining the Bucs:

Minutes after Brady's announcement, the team confirmed the news:

It's a two-year deal for the six-time Super Bowl champion, per ESPN's Adam Schefter:

"Tom is a proven champion who has achieved greatness on the field because he demands the best out of himself and his teammates," Bucs general manager Jason Licht said in the team's official release. "I've known Tom since we drafted him in New England 20 years ago and through this process it became very clear that his desire to be a champion burns as strong today as it ever has. He possesses the type of rare natural leadership qualities that will immediately impact our entire organization."

"Tom is the most successful quarterback in the history of our league, but what makes him so special is his ability to make those around him better," said Bucs head coach Bruce Arians. "I have had the privilege to work with some of the best passers in our game, and the characteristics they all possessed were the ability to lead and get the best out of their teammates. Tom is no different. He is a proven winner who will provide the leadership, accountability and work ethic necessary to lead us to our goal of winning another championship."

The Bucs took a huge gamble by letting Jameis Winston hit free agency, banking on their ability to seal the deal with Brady. They may have had other options on the open market, such as Teddy Bridgewater (who agreed to sign with the division-rival Carolina Panthers) or Philip Rivers, but Brady was always their top target.

This is a huge win for Tampa Bay, even if only in terms of national interest and economics. Brady will provide a huge surge in ticket and jersey sales, as well as instant relevance on the national football stage, something the team hasn't had since they won the Super Bowl in 2003.