Tom Brady Reports Lead to Huge Spike in Bucs Ticket Sales

Tom Brady has not even officially joined the Buccaneers' roster yet, but he is already helping sell out Raymond James Stadium.

Within hours if not minutes of news that Tom Brady was coming to Tampa Bay, fans looking for Bucs season ticket ticket were in line around the digital block (via ESPN's Jenna Laine and The Athletic's Greg Auman):

Obviously, the Bucs are signing Brady to help win games, but bringing one of the most successful and celebrated quarterbacks of all time is also meant to put butts in the seats.

The Bucs have one of the worst attendance figures of any NFL team, averaging just 51,898 attendees per game in 2019 (from ESPN). A superstar like Brady can only help drive fans back into Raymond James on Sundays this coming season.