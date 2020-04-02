Tom Brady is Moving into Derek Jeter's Waterfront Mansion in Tampa

A huge Michigan fan is helping out a fellow sports legend in Tampa Bay.

Derek Jeter, Major League Baseball Hall of Famer and longtime Tampa resident, is making sure new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady feels right at home in his new city.

Specifically, Jeter is renting out his 30,000-square-foot home to the legendary quarterback. Brady is currently in Tampa and in the process of moving into the waterfront mansion in Tampa's Davis Island, per the Tampa Bay Times:

The home, which they are renting, features seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, an entertainment room and billiards room that wraps around a pool with two boat lifts providing access to Tampa Bay.

Jeter is a longtime Michigan fan, and Brady played his college football for the Wolverines. Jeter spent his minor league baseball days playing for the Tampa Yankees, and went on to have a legendary career of his own for the New York Yankees.

Brady recently signed a two-year deal with the Buccaneers after spending 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, winning six Super Bowls, four Super Bowl MVP awards, and three NFL MVP awards.