AllBucs
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Tom Brady is Moving into Derek Jeter's Waterfront Mansion in Tampa

Luke Easterling

A huge Michigan fan is helping out a fellow sports legend in Tampa Bay.

Derek Jeter, Major League Baseball Hall of Famer and longtime Tampa resident, is making sure new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady feels right at home in his new city.

Specifically, Jeter is renting out his 30,000-square-foot home to the legendary quarterback. Brady is currently in Tampa and in the process of moving into the waterfront mansion in Tampa's Davis Island, per the Tampa Bay Times:

The home, which they are renting, features seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, an entertainment room and billiards room that wraps around a pool with two boat lifts providing access to Tampa Bay.

Jeter is a longtime Michigan fan, and Brady played his college football for the Wolverines. Jeter spent his minor league baseball days playing for the Tampa Yankees, and went on to have a legendary career of his own for the New York Yankees.

Brady recently signed a two-year deal with the Buccaneers after spending 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, winning six Super Bowls, four Super Bowl MVP awards, and three NFL MVP awards.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 NFL Draft: Perfect Fit for Bucs at Every Position

These prospects fit exactly what Tampa Bay needs in this year's draft.

Luke Easterling

Bucs WR on Tom Brady: 'He's as Old as My Dad'

Second-year receiver Scotty Miller will be catching passes from another generation this season.

Luke Easterling

by

Footballfan55

Bucs to Unveil New Uniforms April 7th

We now know when we'll finally get to see Tampa Bay's new threads.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Reveal Chris Godwin's New Jersey Number

See what Tampa Bay's Pro Bowl receiver will be wearing now that Tom Brady is in town.

Luke Easterling

Grading Bucs' Signing of Tom Brady

The Bucs made a big splash, but was it the right move?

J. Kanno

Tom Brady Recruited Bucs as Much as They Recruited Him

Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht says his new QB was already sold when free agency opened.

Luke Easterling

by

Footballfan55

Bucs' Biggest Needs After 1st Wave of Free Agency

See what the Bucs still need to add as free agency begins to slow down.

J. Kanno

by

Footballfan55

2020 NFL Draft: Day 3 Edge Rushers Bucs Could Target

Tampa Bay could be targeting depth behind their veteran outside linebackers in the later rounds.

Luke Easterling

Where Will Jameis Winston Land?

Free agency is slowing down, but Tampa Bay's former QB has yet to find a new home.

Luke Easterling

Bruce Arians Called Multiple NFL Teams to Sell Them on Jameis Winston

Tampa Bay head coach is trying to help his former QB land his next NFL job.

Luke Easterling

by

Footballfan55