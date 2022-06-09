Tom Brady doesn’t shoot down Miami Dolphins rumors

In his first time speaking directly to the media since he un-retired, and rejoined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this off-season, Tom Brady was asked point-blank to address the rumors about him potentially joining the Miami Dolphins.

Here was Brady's response:

"I've had a lot of conversations with a lot of people. As I've had for the last three or four years in my career about, you know, different opportunities when I'm done playing football. So, you know, I kind of made a decision of what I'd like to do. I'll get to be in the game of football. And I think the most important thing is, where I'm at now, and what I hope to do for this team."

The interesting thing about his response is that Brady did not deny the claim that he may have discussed certain opportunities that could involve him joining the Miami Dolphins in some capacity.

He did however go on to emphasize how much he's enjoyed his time as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization.

"That's been my commitment to this team and organization. It's been so much fun for me to come here two years ago, it's been almost two and a half years now, and it's been an incredible part of my football journey. And it's not over. We've still got a lot to accomplish. I've got a long life ahead of me. You know there's a lot of fun things to do ahead, I'm looking forward to what's ahead."

He finished answering the question with a statement about his current goal.

"This is the current moment and I'm excited about going out there and trying to compete for a Championship."

So although Tom Brady did address the question about having discussions to potentially join the Miami Dolphins at some point, he certainly didn't deny the notion that any such conversations may have taken place.

It's been a long offseason for the Buccaneers. And despite the fact that we may continue to hear more about Brady's interest in joining the Dolphins in some capacity in the future, the focus is on the present.

Like Brady said, "We've still got a lot to accomplish."

