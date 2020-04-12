Tom Brady, Mike Evans Pitch In for COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that's affecting the lives of people across the world, Tampa Bay Buccaneers players are stepping up to help their community.

Newly signed quarterback Tom Brady is putting his new contract to good use, donating 10 million meals through Feeding America, which the organization confirmed via Twitter:

Brady is also participating in a celebrity poker tournament hosted by actor Ben Affleck on Saturday to raise funds for relief efforts:

Wide receiver Mike Evans is also throwing in to help the COVID relief efforts, donating $100,000 to Tampa-area families:

Charity is nothing new for Buccaneers players. The offensive line hosts an annual Thanksgiving meal donation, and Bucs players frequently make appearances at Tampa Bay hospitals and schools.

Kudos to Brady, Evans, and all the Bucs players doing their part to help people through this difficult time.