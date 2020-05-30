AllBucs
Tom Brady Selling $300,000 Custom SUV

Luke Easterling

If you're in the market for a custom luxury vehicle previously owned by the greatest quarterback of all time, you're in luck.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (that still feels strange to write) is selling his custom stretch Cadillac Escalade, and he's asking $300,000 for it, per ESPN's Jenna Laine.

Brady touts all the impressive features of the vehicle in the official listing (via Laine):

Parting ways with my Becker ESV won’t be easy. From day one it became my sanctuary from the outside noise. I took pride in picking out all the customizations of the ESV; from the trim of the seats to the color of the rug.

With such limited time in my busy schedule the ESV gave me those extra minutes to study my playbook, make phone calls and be with my family. Immediately my productivity went up and my stress came down. I hope the next owner will take great care of her; she will always be a part of the Brady family.

It's your chance to own a piece of history, I suppose. Maybe he'll take $275,000 for it?

