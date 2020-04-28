Bucs, Tom Brady Won't Be Penalized for QB's Visit with Coach

First, it was just a funny story about Tom Brady walking into the wrong house.

Then, it turned into a punchline for Brady trying to skirt NFL rules, having a meeting with his new offensive coordinator that was against NFL offseason regulations.

Turns out we can still just laugh about Brady's unintentional B & E.

The league investigated the situation and determined that no league rules were broken by Brady's brief visit to pick up his new playbook from Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich:

Brady has been trying to get his bearings in his new city, but in recent weeks has been kicked out of a Tampa park that was closed due to COVID-19, and mistakenly entered the wrong house while trying to meet up with Leftwich.

As you were, everyone. You can go back to your deflated football jokes now.