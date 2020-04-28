AllBucs
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Bucs, Tom Brady Won't Be Penalized for QB's Visit with Coach

Luke Easterling

First, it was just a funny story about Tom Brady walking into the wrong house.

Then, it turned into a punchline for Brady trying to skirt NFL rules, having a meeting with his new offensive coordinator that was against NFL offseason regulations.

Turns out we can still just laugh about Brady's unintentional B&E.

The league investigated the situation and determined that no league rules were broken by Brady's brief visit to pick up his new playbook from Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich:

Brady has been trying to get his bearings in his new city, but in recent weeks has been kicked out of a Tampa park that was closed due to COVID-19, and mistakenly entered the wrong house while trying to meet up with Leftwich.

As you were, everyone. You can go back to your deflated football jokes now.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2020 NFL Draft Live Blog, Day 2

Live updates for Bucs fans throughout Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft.

J. Kanno

by

SI Draft Tracker

Watch Bucs 1st-Round Pick Tristan Wirfs Jump Out of a Pool

Even at over 300 pounds, Tampa Bay's top pick is among the best athletes in this year's draft.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Reveal New Jersey Numbers for 2020 NFL Draft Picks

See what numbers Tampa Bay's rookies will be wearing this season.

Luke Easterling

Meet the Bucs' 2020 NFL Draft Class

Get to know Tampa Bay's new additions from this year's draft class.

J. Kanno

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2020 NFL Draft Live Blog

Live updates for Bucs fans throughout the 2020 NFL Draft.

J. Kanno

by

SI Draft Tracker

The Black Shirts are well-represented in Tampa Bay.

Luke Easterling

Tyler Johnson Ready to Make NFL Pay for Letting Him Fall to 5th Round

Tampa Bay's fifth-round pick put up huge numbers in college, but the chip on his shoulder was already there.

Luke Easterling

Why the Saints are Waiting to Sign Jameis Winston

There's a reason New Orleans is delaying the official signing of their NFC South rival's former quarterback.

Luke Easterling

Jameis Winston Finalizing 1-Year Deal with Saints

Tampa Bay's former quarterback appears to be staying in the NFC South.

J. Kanno

Bucs Select Louisiana RB Raymond Calais in 7th Round of 2020 NFL Draft

Tampa Bay gets another explosive playmaker for their offensive backfield.

J. Kanno