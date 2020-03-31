Bucs WR on Tom Brady: 'He's as Old as My Dad'

It makes perfect sense the all of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' receivers would be ecstatic at the thought of catching passes from the greatest quarterback of all time.

But one Bucs pass-catcher recently put Tom Brady's legendary 20-year career in an amusing perspective, proving just how rare it is to see someone stay at the top of their game for more than two decades.

Scotty Miller, a sixth-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft out of Bowling Green, returns to Tampa Bay for his second season in hopes of earning the team's third receiver spot following the departure of Breshad Perriman in free agency. He can't wait to work with Brady, even if it'll seem like catching passes in the backyard from his own dad.

"Everybody is really excited," Miller recently told Scott Reynolds of Pewter Report. "I grew up watching him. He’s as old as my dad is, but Tom Brady is the best that’s ever done it. I don’t think anyone can argue that. To be able to play with him and catch passes from him is an unbelievable opportunity. I’m definitely going to learn a lot from him and soak up as much as I can from him.”

Along with Miller, Brady will have a pair of Pro Bowl receivers at his disposal in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, along with a talented tight end tandem of O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate.

Brady indeed has plenty he can teach a young receiver like Miller, but I'm betting he'll prefer his new teammate keeping this age comparison to himself in the future.