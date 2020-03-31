AllBucs
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Bucs WR on Tom Brady: 'He's as Old as My Dad'

Luke Easterling

It makes perfect sense the all of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' receivers would be ecstatic at the thought of catching passes from the greatest quarterback of all time.

But one Bucs pass-catcher recently put Tom Brady's legendary 20-year career in an amusing perspective, proving just how rare it is to see someone stay at the top of their game for more than two decades.

Scotty Miller, a sixth-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft out of Bowling Green, returns to Tampa Bay for his second season in hopes of earning the team's third receiver spot following the departure of Breshad Perriman in free agency. He can't wait to work with Brady, even if it'll seem like catching passes in the backyard from his own dad.

"Everybody is really excited," Miller recently told Scott Reynolds of Pewter Report. "I grew up watching him. He’s as old as my dad is, but Tom Brady is the best that’s ever done it. I don’t think anyone can argue that. To be able to play with him and catch passes from him is an unbelievable opportunity. I’m definitely going to learn a lot from him and soak up as much as I can from him.”

Along with Miller, Brady will have a pair of Pro Bowl receivers at his disposal in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, along with a talented tight end tandem of O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate.

Brady indeed has plenty he can teach a young receiver like Miller, but I'm betting he'll prefer his new teammate keeping this age comparison to himself in the future.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Grading Bucs' Signing of Tom Brady

The Bucs made a big splash, but was it the right move?

J. Kanno

Tom Brady Recruited Bucs as Much as They Recruited Him

Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht says his new QB was already sold when free agency opened.

Luke Easterling

Bucs' Biggest Needs After 1st Wave of Free Agency

See what the Bucs still need to add as free agency begins to slow down.

J. Kanno

2020 NFL Draft: Day 3 Edge Rushers Bucs Could Target

Tampa Bay could be targeting depth behind their veteran outside linebackers in the later rounds.

Luke Easterling

Where Will Jameis Winston Land?

Free agency is slowing down, but Tampa Bay's former QB has yet to find a new home.

Luke Easterling

Bruce Arians Called Multiple NFL Teams to Sell Them on Jameis Winston

Tampa Bay head coach is trying to help his former QB land his next NFL job.

Luke Easterling

by

Footballfan55

Anybody need a former No. 1 overall pick?

Luke Easterling

Bucs TE Cameron Brate Talks Tom Brady

Hear what one of Tom Brady's new teammates thinks about his arrival in Tampa Bay.

Luke Easterling

Bucs to Re-Sign CB Ryan Smith

Tampa Bay is bringing back a key special-teamer for the 2020 season.

J. Kanno

Which Bucs Benefit Most from Tom Brady's Arrival?

Now that Tom Brady is in town, who will be helped the most in Tampa Bay?

J. Kanno

by

Footballfan55