Eli Manning: Tom Brady Will Have Tough Transition with Bucs

The entire NFL is struggling through a unique offseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it's been especially challenging for players moving to new teams.

The biggest name to change teams this year has been Tom Brady, who left the New England Patriots after 20 seasons and six Super Bowl wins, signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a free agent back in March.

It's challenging for any player to adjust to a new team, but this particular offseason will present even bigger problems for players like Brady. Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, a Super Bowl MVP himself, thinks Brady will have a difficult time getting comfortable in his new surroundings.

"I think it’s gonna be tough for him, just the fact he can’t be doing everything he wants to be doing with the team and getting ready,’’ Manning said Monday on SiriusXM NFL Radio (via the New York Post). “Obviously, they have some playmakers at receiver there, when you got talented receivers it makes it a little bit easier to get on the same page with ’em. It will be interesting how it all plays out and how quickly he can just adjust to a new organization and new players and new offense, all those new things, especially with the limited timing he’s gonna have being with them."

This offseason will definitely be a new beast for anyone in the league, but Brady's experience and track record of success suggests that if any player was going to make it work come game time, it's the best quarterback in NFL history.

It remains to be seen just how much the current pandemic will continue to impact preparations by teams and players leading up to the 2020 season, but Brady will make sure that when the lights go on, he and his team will be ready to win games.