AllBucs
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

What Tom Brady Said (and Didn't Say) on His Introductory Conference Call

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially introduced their new quarterback Tuesday afternoon, holding a media conference call in lieu of the typical press conference.

Joined by Bucs general manager Jason Licht and head coach Bruce Arians, Tom Brady got his first chance to address the media following his signing of a two-year deal that could pay him up to $59 million.

The excitement of Licht and Arians was expected and understandable, but Brady's own was on the same level. The six-time Super Bowl champion spoke of his constant pursuit of excellence, his dedication to studying and perfecting his craft, and both the thrills and challenges that lie ahead for him in Tampa Bay.

"This is an exciting moment for me in my life," Brady said. “This is something obviously that’s very unique to me, it’s something that hasn’t happened in 20 years. So I’m kind of taking it day by day. The expectation for me is to come in and do what I feel is right for the organization, that’s to be a great team player. I’m going to do everything to get up to speed with all the things I need to do with what my responsibilities are."

Brady made it clear that he's one person on a team full of players who all have to do their own part to succeed.

"The new jersey I’m wearing, I’m prepared to give them every bit of commitment I’ve had my entire career to be the best I can be to help this team be the best it can be,” Brady said. “There’s no one person that makes a team. It’s every single person that’s doing their job every single day that’s committed and determined to be the best. I’m a very disciplined quarterback. I try to follow through on the things I’m committed to and I try to work every day to be the best I can be. And I’m going to push my teammates to do that and I’m just excited to get started."

But as important as it was for Brady to talk about the future, he was also given multiple chances to voice his displeasure at the New England Patriots over the events that eventually led to his departure. Despite multiple questions during Tuesday's conference regarding what transpired, Brady refused to take the bait and maintained the high road.

"I don't want to talk about the past," Brady said. "That's not relevant. I had nothing but two decades of incredible experience, learning from some of the best players and best coaches and the ownership of the team."

"I have a great deal of respect," Brady said of his old team. "There's nobody who's been a bigger fan of the Patriots than me. I have nothing but total respect and love."

Brady talked glowingly about the chance to play in Arians' challenging offense, the new weapons he'll have at his disposal, and his desire to continue to compete at the highest level. 

The Brady Bus is bound for Tampa, and it's sure to be a wild ride.

But what Brady clearly won't do is throw his old team under it.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bucs to Introduce Tom Brady via Conference Call

Tampa Bay will introduce their new quarterback Tuesday at noon ET.

Luke Easterling

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Surprise Team Trades up for Top QB

Who makes a big jump up the board to land one of this year's top passers?

Luke Easterling

What's Next for Jameis Winston?

Tampa Bay's former starting quarterback now plots his next move in free agency.

Luke Easterling

2020 NFL Draft: Safety Prospects Bucs Could Target

Safety depth could be a Day 3 priority for Tampa Bay in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Luke Easterling

Behind the Scenes of Tom Brady to the Bucs

See how the deal went down as Tampa Bay courted the best QB of all time.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Restructure TE Cameron Brate's Contract

Tampa Bay is tweaking some numbers for a veteran tight end.

J. Kanno

by

Johnny Football

Bucs Say Thank You, Goodbye to Jameis Winston

Tampa Bay bids farewell to their starting quarterback of the last five seasons.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Re-Sign S Andrew Adams

A veteran defender will be back in Tampa Bay for 2020, adding much-needed depth.

J. Kanno

Patriots Thank Tom Brady in Full-Page Tampa Newspaper Ad

The Pats took out a full-page ad in the Tampa Bay Times to thank their QB and wish him well in Tampa Bay.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Players React to Tom Brady Signing

Tom Brady's new teammates are understandably excited for his arrival.

Luke Easterling

by

Footballfan55