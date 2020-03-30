AllBucs
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Tom Brady Recruited Bucs as Much as They Recruited Him

Luke Easterling

It made plenty of sense why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would make a strong play for Tom Brady as soon as free agency kicked off nearly two weeks ago.

But what surprised the Bucs' management was how much Brady was ready to sell himself to Tampa Bay.

Speaking Monday morning on ESPN's "Get Up," Bucs general manager Jason Licht discussed that first phone call with Brady after free agency opened on Wednesday, March 18th. He says it was clear from the beginning that Brady wanted to be in Tampa Bay as much as the Bucs wanted him there:

There are obviously plenty of reasons for Brady to be excited about playing for the Bucs, including a pair of Pro Bowl wide receivers, an experienced coaching staff, and one of the most promising defenses in the entire NFL.

But for one of the league's most dismal franchises over their history, it still feels surreal that the greatest quarterback of all time would make a hard sell to join them, rather than having the Bucs throwing the kitchen sink at him just to get his attention.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bucs' Biggest Needs After 1st Wave of Free Agency

See what the Bucs still need to add as free agency begins to slow down.

J. Kanno

2020 NFL Draft: Day 3 Edge Rushers Bucs Could Target

Tampa Bay could be targeting depth behind their veteran outside linebackers in the later rounds.

Luke Easterling

Where Will Jameis Winston Land?

Free agency is slowing down, but Tampa Bay's former QB has yet to find a new home.

Luke Easterling

Bruce Arians Called Multiple NFL Teams to Sell Them on Jameis Winston

Tampa Bay head coach is trying to help his former QB land his next NFL job.

Luke Easterling

by

Footballfan55

Anybody need a former No. 1 overall pick?

Luke Easterling

Bucs TE Cameron Brate Talks Tom Brady

Hear what one of Tom Brady's new teammates thinks about his arrival in Tampa Bay.

Luke Easterling

Bucs to Re-Sign CB Ryan Smith

Tampa Bay is bringing back a key special-teamer for the 2020 season.

J. Kanno

Which Bucs Benefit Most from Tom Brady's Arrival?

Now that Tom Brady is in town, who will be helped the most in Tampa Bay?

J. Kanno

by

Footballfan55

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Updated 7-Round Projections for Bucs

An updated look at how Tampa Bay could fare across all seven rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Luke Easterling

Bucs CB Jamel Dean is here to help.

Luke Easterling