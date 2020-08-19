SI.com
WATCH: Tom Brady Hits Rob Gronkowski, Mike Evans for Big Plays

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have plenty of eyes on them heading into the 2020 season, and with good reason. 

While the offseason additions of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have brought the national spotlight to Tampa Bay, the Bucs already had a well-built roster that was ready to make a playoff push.

Brady and Gronk already have plenty of chemistry, but Brady was lured to Tampa Bay partly by the presence of two Pro Bowl wide receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, as well as an already promising tight end group.

Throw in the NFL's top-ranked rush defense from a year ago, the NFL's reigning sack leader, and a fast-improving secondary, and the Bucs have a legitimate recipe for a potential Super Bowl run in 2020.

Brady is wasting little time getting acquainted with his new weapons, and reacquainted with an old one at training camp, too.

Watch to video above to see Brady hook up with Rob Gronkowski for one big play, then hit Mike Evans for a pair of deep balls.

