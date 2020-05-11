AllBucs
Bucs at the Top of NFL Jersey Sales

J. Kanno

As if the offseason couldn't get any stranger, the Buccaneers have some of the most in-demand jerseys across the league. Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski's new Bucs jerseys are six of the ten highest-selling on the NFL's online store (via the Athletic's Greg Auman):

That Brady and Gronkowski are outselling nearly every other player's jersey is a testament to their widespread popularity, even outside New England. The only player they're not outselling? Miami's first-round draft pick, quarterback Tua Tagovaiola.

Among Tampa Bay's top-selling jerseys, the pewter alternates are outpacing the red and white versions. The Bucs recently redesigned their jerseys to resemble their Super Bowl-era attire but added an all-pewter Color Rush uniform to replace the previous all-red look. 

