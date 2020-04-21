AllBucs
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Could Rob Gronkowski Reunite with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay?

Luke Easterling

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Tom Brady in free agency, it didn't take long for people to wonder how many of his former teammates might want to follow him to his new team.

One name quickly stood out above the rest: Rob Gronkowski.

Arguably the greatest tight end in NFL history, Gronkowski retired after just nine seasons, due in large part to nagging injuries. When healthy, "Gronk" was as dominant a pass-catcher as the league has ever seen, winning three Super Bowls and earning four first-team All-Pro nods, all with Brady throwing him the ball.

Since retiring, Gronkowski has worked as an analyst for Fox Sports, and most recently, tried his hand at professional wrestling.

But would he ever return to the gridiron? Don't count it out, says the man himself:

The Bucs don't exactly have a huge need at tight end, with Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard making up one of the NFL's better tandems at the position. But if a player with Gronkowski's body of work comes calling, you'd better believe the Bucs would listen.

Yes, he'll turn 31 in May. Yes, he hasn't played football in over a year. 

But, it's Gronk. So, you never know.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Glazer Family Donates 5 Million Meals for Tampa Bay COVID-19 Relief

The Bucs' owners are making a huge donation to help their community in the wake of the pandemic.

J. Kanno

Not Even Tom Brady is Allowed to Work Out at Tampa Park Closed Due to COVID-19

Tampa's newest high-profile resident is having to follow the rules like everyone else amid the pandemic.

Luke Easterling

3 Things Bucs Have to Accomplish in the 2020 NFL Draft

Tampa Bay needs to check this trio of boxes in this year's draft.

J. Kanno

Jameis Winston Still Playing Waiting Game in Free Agency

Tampa Bay's former QB is still weighing his options as he looks for a new team.

Luke Easterling

49ers Already Shopping Kwon Alexander?

After just one season in San Francisco, could the former Bucs linebacker be on the trade block?

Luke Easterling

2020 NFL Draft: 5 Sleepers Bucs Could Target

Tampa Bay should keep an eye on these under-the-radar prospects in this year's draft.

J. Kanno

by

Footballfan55

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Trades Shake Up 1st Round

A truckload of trades could send this year's first round into chaos early and often.

Luke Easterling

Chris Godwin Already Building Relationship with Tom Brady

They can't play catch just yet, but Chris Godwin and Tom Brady are getting to know each other.

Luke Easterling

by

Footballfan55

WATCH: Jameis Winston Looks Impressive in Throwing Workout

Tampa Bay's former QB is looking like he's back to full strength as he seeks a new team.

Luke Easterling

by

Footballfan55

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Top-10 Surprise at QB?

Which top-10 team could pull a surprise move at QB in this year's draft?

Luke Easterling