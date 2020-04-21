Could Rob Gronkowski Reunite with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay?

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Tom Brady in free agency, it didn't take long for people to wonder how many of his former teammates might want to follow him to his new team.

One name quickly stood out above the rest: Rob Gronkowski.

Arguably the greatest tight end in NFL history, Gronkowski retired after just nine seasons, due in large part to nagging injuries. When healthy, "Gronk" was as dominant a pass-catcher as the league has ever seen, winning three Super Bowls and earning four first-team All-Pro nods, all with Brady throwing him the ball.

Since retiring, Gronkowski has worked as an analyst for Fox Sports, and most recently, tried his hand at professional wrestling.

But would he ever return to the gridiron? Don't count it out, says the man himself:

The Bucs don't exactly have a huge need at tight end, with Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard making up one of the NFL's better tandems at the position. But if a player with Gronkowski's body of work comes calling, you'd better believe the Bucs would listen.

Yes, he'll turn 31 in May. Yes, he hasn't played football in over a year.

But, it's Gronk. So, you never know.