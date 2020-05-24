WATCH: Tom Brady Sinks Incredible Shot in Charity Golf Match

Sunday's charity golf match featuring Tom Brady and a trio of other sports legends was entertaining enough in the early going, thanks in large part to the amusing conversations between the players and the commentators.

But after struggling through most of the front nine, Brady shocked everyone watching by sinking an incredible shot.

Watch Brady find the bottom of the cup, just after getting some friendly trash talk from TNT commentator Charles Barkley:

Brady is paired up with Phil Mickelson for Sunday's match, facing off against another legendary pairing in Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods.

Even if his side doesn't end up winning the match, Brady has already given us the most memorable shot of the day.