How Tom Brady Can Win a Super Bowl with the Bucs

Luke Easterling

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Tom Brady in free agency, they did so with a single goal in mind: Winning another Super Bowl.

That's Brady's mission in Tampa Bay, as well, and it's something he knows a thing or two about from his legendary 20-year career with the New England Patriots. He already has six Super Bowl rings, but can be really win another one with the Bucs, at this point in his career?

A panel of experts on ESPN's "Get Up" recently broke down what Brady and the Bucs will have to do if they want to make history as the NFL's only team to ever play for, and win, a Super Bowl in their home stadium:

Yes, Brady brings the high expectations, playoff talk and Super Bowl hopes, but the Bucs' roster was already primed to make a deep postseason run. The offense is loaded with dynamic weapons, including the addition of Brady's favorite target from New England, Rob Gronkowski. There are already two Pro Bowl receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. The defense is loaded with veteran playmakers and promising young talent at every level, and the unit made huge improvements under defensive coordinator Todd Bowles last season.

If Brady can stay healthy, take full advantage of the most talented skill position players he's ever had, and limit the turnovers that have plagued the Bucs in recent years, there's no reason to think Tampa Bay can't be playing for a Super Bowl for the first time since 2003.

