Tristan Wirfs Unwilling to Trade Buccaneers Jersey After Lions Loss

It's clear that the fans aren't the only ones who love the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throwback uniforms.

Seeing players exchange jerseys with a member of the opposing team following a game is now a regular ritual in the NFL.

The tradition originated on the soccer pitch, but over the past several years, has become commonplace on the gridiron as well.

It's the ultimate sign of respect.

So when Lions right tackle, Penei Sewell and Buccaneers' left tackle, Tristan Wirfs — two of the best offensive linemen in the game — exchanged pleasantries on the field following Detroit's 20-6 victory over Tampa Bay, it was no surprise to see Sewell suggest a jersey exchange.

Unfortunately for Sewell, that proposal didn't go as planned.

As you can see in the video clip above, which was taken for Inside the NFL, both players have a ton of respect for each other.

But when asked for his jersey, Tristan Wirfs immediately rejected the idea. "This? I gotta keep this one! This the creamsicle." said Wirfs, in response to Sewell's request.

Until this game, the Buccaneers hadn't worn their throwback creamsicle jerseys in many years. And with no clear idea of when he might get to wear it again, Wirfs was justified in his desire to hang onto his.

For anyone who knows Tristan Wirfs, he's one of the friendliest guys in the entire league. So it didn't take long for him to come up with an alternate suggestion.

"I'll send you one. You know I've got to keep this creamsicle one."

There's no question that fans around the league — but especially in Tampa — have been eager to see their team take the field in their orange creamsicle jerseys. That said, this postgame exchange between Penei Sewell and Tristan Wirfs proves that the players themselves appreciate the retro ensemble... maybe just as much.

