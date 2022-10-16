VIDEO: Tom Brady Goes Off Explicitly at Buccaneers Offensive Line

Another week, another disappointing showing from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense. No matter what they do, it doesn't seem like anything is going to work at the moment.

With the weapons, Tampa Bay has, including the greatest quarterback of all time throwing them the football, this offense simply needs to be better.

Most weeks, we can credit the lack of offense to injuries. But, this week, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Leonard Fournette are all playing. There should be no reason why the offense only has nine points at halftime against an injured Steelers defense.

The Buccaneers' offensive line hasn't done the job today and has resulted in a sack and constant pressure on Brady. Tom wasn't too happy with his guys after not doing enough to buy him time.

It's tough to see exactly what he's saying, but it looked like Brady had this to say "You’re so much better than the way you’re f*****g playing.”

If this offensive line can't be better and the Buccaneers continue to deal with injuries throughout the season, the hopes of winning a Super Bowl don't seem likely.

Let's see what the Buccaneers have for us in the second half. Brady clearly wasn't happy with how his guys were playing, so hopefully, they can come out and do what he's asking them to do.

Tom Brady finished the first half with 110 yards, but only completed 10 of his 21 passes.

