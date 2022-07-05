Where Does Tom Brady Rank In Jersey Sales for 2022?

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned Tom Brady was retiring a whole new reality began to sink in.

It hadn’t been too many years since the Bucs were widely considered irrelevant on the national stage, and fear was setting in they’d be returning to ‘Yucs’ status as quickly as they rose to become Super Bowl Champions in 2020.

But then Brady came back. And suddenly the sun was shining on Tampa Bay again.

READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers projected to cut former first-round wide receiver

Fans were happy to have their quarterback again, the team was happy because it got to hold off a rebuild another year, and the NFL was happy because a player who makes the league money every time his name is mentioned was sticking around for one more season.

And before the season has even gotten underway, Brady is already helping to lead the financial charge with the fifth-highest selling jersey this year, according to the NFL.

In fact, Brady is one of just two players in the top five who aren’t joining a new team.

It just so happens he and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen happen to lead the two teams most favor as meeting in this season’s culminating contest, next February.

The other three members of the top five are all star players with new threads: Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Devante Adams, and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Kenny Pickett.

READ MORE: Former Buccaneers starter signs with divisional rival

For Buccaneers fans, another year with Brady is another chance to show support for the team by wearing a jersey bearing the greatest name to play the game.

And if the Bucs can achieve all their goals, a lot of people are about to christen a new ‘lucky jersey’ a little over seven months from now.

For more on this and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers check out James Yarcho and David Harrison on the Locked On Bucs Podcast!