Tampa Bay Buccaneers Announce 2024 Rookie Jersey Numbers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers put together a very solid 2024 NFL Draft, addressing a number of needs that will help holes filled by players that have departed from their 2023 roster.
They drafted an offensive lineman in Duke's Graham Barton in the first round, followed by EDGE Chris Braswell, DB Tykee Smith, WR Jalen McMillan, RB Bucky Irving, G Elijah Klein, and TE Devin Culp.
With the rookies periodically making their way to Tampa Bay, the team announced the numbers they will be wearing during the upcoming campaign.
Barton will rock the same number that he wore during his time at Duke with No. 62. Braswell will wear the No. 43, switching up from No. 41 that he wore during his time with the Crimson Tide. Tykee Smith, like Barton, will retain his No. 23 from his time at West Virginia & Georgia. Former Washington WR Jalen McMillan will move on from his No. 11 jersey in college to No. 15 and former Oregon & Minnesota RB Bucky Irving will also change his number going with the No. 7. To round it out, Elijah Klein will go with No. 79 while former Washington TE Devin Culp will go with No. 82.
