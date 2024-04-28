Tampa Bay Buccaneers Undrafted Free Agents Signing Tracker
The 2024 NFL Draft wrapped up earlier this afternoon after 257 overall picks over three days in Detroit. The next class of rookies have arrived on the scene but the action isn't over just yet.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made seven picks in this year's draft; offensive lineman Graham Barton (No. 26), edge Chris Braswell (No. 57), defensive back Tykee Smith (No. 89), wide receiver Jalen McMillan (No. 92), running back Bucky Irving (No. 125), offensive lineman Elijah Klein (No. 22), and tight end Devin Culp (No. 246).
The focus now turns to the undrafted free agent market where teams will be competing to secure contracts. Franchises typically use bonuses and other contract languages to attract UDFAs. The maximum amount that teams could allocate in bonuses to ALL of their UDFAs was $172,337. There isn't a limit to base salary guarantees.
BucsGameday will be keeping note of the group of undrafted free agents that Tampa Bay brings in, as well as providing background info, stats, and other key details to introduce fans to the latest crop of Buccaneers.
Undrafted Free Agent Signings:
- Kalen DeLoach, Linebacker
College: Florida State
Hometown: Savannah, GA
Measurables: 5-foot-11, 210-pounds
Career Stats: 212 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, two forced fumbles, two interceptions, one fumble recovery, 11 pass deflections, one defensive touchdown
Combine/Pro Day Numbers: 4.47 40-yard dash, 30.5-inch vertical jump, 9'11" broad jump
- Antonio Grier, Linebacker
College: Arkansas/USF
Hometown: Atlanta, GA
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 230-pounds
Career Stats: 265 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, ten sacks, five forced fumbles, three interceptions, four pass deflections, two defensive touchdowns
Combine/Pro Day Numbers: 4.63 40-yard dash, 4.39 20-yard shuttle, 7.44 3-cone drill, 36.5-inch vertical jump, 9'10" broad jump, 22 bench-press reps
- Daniel Grzesiak, Defensive End
College: Cincinnati/Utah State/Nevada
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 245-pounds
Career Stats: 138 tackles, 29 tackles for loss, 19.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, five pass deflections
Combine/Pro Day Numbers: 4.58 40-yard dash, 35.5-inch vertical jump, 10'5" broad jump
- Rashad Wisdom, Safety
College: UTSA
Hometown: Converse, TX
Measurables: 5-foot-9, 210-pounds
Career Stats: 314 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, four sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, five interceptions, 15 pass deflections
Combine/Pro Day Numbers: 4.49 40-yard dash, 6.89 3-cone drill, 37-inch vertical jump
- Tyrek Funderburk, Cornerback
College: Appalachian State/Richmond
Hometown: Indian Trail, NC
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 185-pounds
Career Stats: 123 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, 11 interceptions, two defensive touchdowns
Combine/Pro Day Numbers: 4.39 40-yard dash, 7.0 3-cone drill, 34.5-inch vertical jump, 10'3" broad-jump, 14 bench-press reps
- Marcus Banks, Safety
College: Mississippi State/Alabama
Hometown: Houston, TX
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 190-pounds
Career Stats: 73 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception, one fumble recovery, five pass deflections, one defensive touchdown
Combine/Pro Day Numbers: 4.45 40-yard dash, 4.20 20-yard shuttle, 6.90 3-cone drill, 36.5-inch vertical jump, 12'5" broad jump, 17 bench-press reps
- DJ Williams, Running Back
College: Arizona/Florida State/Auburn
Hometown: Lake Placid, FL
Measurables: 5-foot-10, 225-pounds
Career Stats: 277 carries, 1,394 yards, 14 touchdowns
Combine/Pro Day Numbers: 4.59 40-yard dash, 4.59 20-yard shuttle, 7.49 3-cone drill, 30.5-inch vertical jump, 9'1" broad jump, 16 bench-press reps
- Chris McDonald, Cornerback
College: Toledo
Hometown: Miami, FL
Measurables: 5-foot-10, 192-pounds
Career Stats: 141 tackles, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble, 32 pass deflections, five interceptions, two defensive touchdowns
Combine/Pro Day Numbers: 4.46 40-yard dash, 4.41 20-yard shuttle, 7.20 3-cone drill, 32.5-inch vertical jump, 9'7" broad jump, 17 bench-press reps
- Judge Culpepper, Defensive Tackle
College: Toledo/Penn State
Hometown: Tampa, FL
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 293-pounds
Career Stats: 132 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, two pass deflections
Combine/Pro Day Numbers: 5.15 40-yard dash, 4.56 20-yard shuttle, 7.43 3-cone drill, 30-inch vertical jump, 28 bench-press reps
- Zack Annexstad, Quarterback
College: Illinois State/Minnesota
Hometown: Norseland, MN
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 220-pounds
Career Stats: 360/545 passing for 3,547 yards with 27 touchdowns to 12 interceptions. 95 rushes for 247 yards and six touchdowns
Combine/Pro Day Numbers: N/A
- Xavier Delgado, Offensive Lineman
College: Missouri
Hometown: Glendale, AZ
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 329-pounds
Career Stats: 57 appearances and 41 starts
Combine/Pro Day Numbers: 5.2 40-yard dash
- Avery Jones, Offensive Lineman
College: Auburn/East Carolina
Hometown: Havelock, NC
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 307-pounds
Career Stats: N/A
Combine/Pro Day Numbers: N/A
- Latreal Jones, Wide Receiver
College: Southern Miss
Hometown: Taylorsville, MS
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 195-pounds
Career Stats: 46 catches for 622 yards and three touchdowns.
Combine/Pro Day Numbers: 4.50 40-yard dash, 4.41 20-yard shuttle, 6.90 3-cone drill, 34.0-inch vertical jump, 9'9" broad jump, 15 bench-press reps
- Kameron Johnson, Wide Receiver
College: Barton College
Hometown: Rocky Mount, NC
Measurables: 5-foot-10, 170-pounds
Career Stats: 151 catches for 2,316 yards and 19 touchdowns
Combine/Pro Day Numbers: N/A
- Shaun Peterson Jr, Linebacker
College: UCF/FIU
Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, FL
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 240-pounds
Career Stats: 42 tackles, nine tackles for loss, seven sacks, three forced fumbles, two pass deflections
Combine/Pro Day Numbers: 4.65 40-yard dash, 4.83 20-yard shuttle, 7.78 3-cone drill, 29-inch vertical jump, 8'9" broad jump, 24 bench-press reps
- Daymond Williams, Defensive Tackle (Tryout)
College: Buffalo
Hometown: Round Rock, TX
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 285-pounds
Career Stats: 101 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, two fumble recoveries, one interception, eight pass deflections
Combine/Pro Day Numbers: 5.18 40-yard dash, 4.82 20-yard shuttle, 8.00 3-cone drill, 27.5-inch vertical jump, 8'4" broad jump, 23 bench-press reps
- Zach Mathis, Wide Receiver (Tryout)
College: North Dakota State
Hometown: Tampa, FL
Measurables: 6-foot-6, 220-pounds
Career Stats: 95 catches for 1,392 yards and nine touchdowns
Combine/Pro Day Numbers: 4.63 40-yard dash, 4.51 20-yard shuttle, 7.14 3-cone drill, 36.5-inch vertical jump, 9'11" broad jump, 23 bench-press reps
- John Dietl, Tight End (Tryout)
College: Shorter
Hometown: Tampa, FL
Measurables: 6-foot-6, 250-pounds
Career Stats: 82 catches for 977 yards and nine touchdowns
Combine/Pro Day Numbers: 4.86 40-yard dash, 4.59 20-yard shuttle, 7.71 3-cone drill, 31.5-inch vertical jump, 9'3" broad jump, 12 bench-press reps
- Julius Wilkerson, Linebacker (Tryout)
College: Davenport/Wayne State
Hometown: Mequon, WI
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 230-pounds
Career Stats: 288 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, eight pass deflections, one interception
Combine/Pro Day Numbers: N/A
- Anthony Grant, Running Back (Tryout)
College: Nebraska/Florida State
Hometown: Buford, GA
Measurables: 5-foot-11, 205-pounds
Career Stats: 327 carries for 1,328 yards with nine touchdowns
Combine/Pro Day Numbers: 4.73 40-yard dash, 4.53 20-yard shuttle, 7.21 3-cone drill, 26-inch vertical jump, 8'11" broad jump, 16 bench press reps
- Mayan Ahanotu, Defensive Tackle (Tryout)
College: Rutgers/Minnesota
Hometown: Tampa, FL
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 300-pounds
Career Stats: 55 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one pass deflection
Combine/Pro Day Numbers: 5.10 40-yard dash, 4.53 20-yard shuttle, 7.75 3-cone drill, 30.5-inch vertical jump, 9'00" broad jump, 20 bench-press reps
- Jack Freeman, Offensive Lineman
College: Houston
Hometown: Midlothian, TX
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 300-pounds
Career Stats: 53 appearances and 36 starts
Combine/Pro Day Numbers: 5.45 40-yard dash, 23.5-inch vertical jump, 8'1" broad jump
- Mike Thompson, Defensive Tackle (Tryout)
College: Long Island University
Hometown: St. Louis, Missouri
Career Stats: 56 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks
Combine/Pro Day Numbers: N/A
- Tanner Knue, Wide Receiver
College: Eastern Michigan
Hometown: Mason, Ohio
Career Stats: 154 receptions, 1,866 yards, 17 touchdowns
Combine/Pro Day Numbers: 4.59 40-yard dash, 4.16 20-yard shuttle, 7.02 3-cone drill, 40-inch vertical jump, 10'06" broad jump, 15 bench-press reps
- Jasper Parks, Offensive Tackle (Tryout)
College: Western New Mexico, Sioux Falls, Charlotte
Hometown: Mesa, Arizona
Career Stats: Played in 28 games
Combine/Pro Day Numbers: 5.44 40-yard dash, 25.5-inch vertical jump, 8'3" broad jump,
- Michael Hiers, Quarterback
College: Murray State, Northwest Mississippi State Community College, Samford
Hometown: Birmingham, Alabama
Career Stats (FCS): 74.3% completion, 6,594 yards, 54 touchdowns, 12 interceptions
Combine/Pro Day Numbers: 4.90 40-yard dash, 31.5-inch vertical jump, 9'2" broad jump
- Jeremy Moussa, Quarterback (Tryout)
College: FAMU/Vanderbilt/Hawaii
Hometown: Chino Hills, CA
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 225-pounds
Career Stats: 479/782 passing for 5,726 yards with 44 touchdowns to 20 interceptions. Three rushing touchdowns.
Combine/Pro Day Numbers: 4.64 20-yard shuttle
- Don Chapman, Defensive Back (Tryout)
College: North Carolina
Hometown: San Diego, CA
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 200-pounds
Career Stats: 200 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, four forced fumbles, nine pass deflections, five interceptions
Combine/Pro Day Numbers: 4.72 40-yard dash, 4.42 20-yard shuttle, 7.20 3-cone drill, 35.5-inch vertical jump, 9'8" broad jump, 11 bench-press reps
- Caleb Chapman, Wide Receiver
College: Incarnate Ward/Oregon/Texas A&M
Hometown: Webster, TX
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 220-pounds
Career Stats: 64 catches for 1,012 yards with 11 touchdowns
Combine/Pro Day Numbers: 4.53 40-yard dash, 4.36 20-yard shuttle, 6.89 3-cone drill, 30.5-inch vertical jump, 10'4" broad jump, 8 bench-press reps
