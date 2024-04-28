Bucs Gameday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Undrafted Free Agents Signing Tracker

Which undrafted free agents will be joining the Buccaneers following the 2024 NFL Draft?

Dustin Lewis

Feb 27, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht talks
Feb 27, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht talks / Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
The 2024 NFL Draft wrapped up earlier this afternoon after 257 overall picks over three days in Detroit. The next class of rookies have arrived on the scene but the action isn't over just yet.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made seven picks in this year's draft; offensive lineman Graham Barton (No. 26), edge Chris Braswell (No. 57), defensive back Tykee Smith (No. 89), wide receiver Jalen McMillan (No. 92), running back Bucky Irving (No. 125), offensive lineman Elijah Klein (No. 22), and tight end Devin Culp (No. 246).

The focus now turns to the undrafted free agent market where teams will be competing to secure contracts. Franchises typically use bonuses and other contract languages to attract UDFAs. The maximum amount that teams could allocate in bonuses to ALL of their UDFAs was $172,337. There isn't a limit to base salary guarantees.

BucsGameday will be keeping note of the group of undrafted free agents that Tampa Bay brings in, as well as providing background info, stats, and other key details to introduce fans to the latest crop of Buccaneers.

Undrafted Free Agent Signings:

- Kalen DeLoach, Linebacker

Feb 29, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Florida State linebacker Kalen Deloach (LB09) works out
Feb 29, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Florida State linebacker Kalen Deloach (LB09) works out / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

College: Florida State

Hometown: Savannah, GA

Measurables: 5-foot-11, 210-pounds

Career Stats: 212 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, two forced fumbles, two interceptions, one fumble recovery, 11 pass deflections, one defensive touchdown

Combine/Pro Day Numbers: 4.47 40-yard dash, 30.5-inch vertical jump, 9'11" broad jump

- Antonio Grier, Linebacker

Sep 9, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Antonio Grier (3)
Sep 9, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Antonio Grier (3) / Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

College: Arkansas/USF

Hometown: Atlanta, GA

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 230-pounds

Career Stats: 265 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, ten sacks, five forced fumbles, three interceptions, four pass deflections, two defensive touchdowns

Combine/Pro Day Numbers: 4.63 40-yard dash, 4.39 20-yard shuttle, 7.44 3-cone drill, 36.5-inch vertical jump, 9'10" broad jump, 22 bench-press reps

- Daniel Grzesiak, Defensive End

Nov 11, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Donovan Smith (1) rushes against Daniel Grzesiak
Nov 11, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Donovan Smith (1) rushes against Daniel Grzesiak / Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

College: Cincinnati/Utah State/Nevada

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 245-pounds

Career Stats: 138 tackles, 29 tackles for loss, 19.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, five pass deflections

Combine/Pro Day Numbers: 4.58 40-yard dash, 35.5-inch vertical jump, 10'5" broad jump

- Rashad Wisdom, Safety

Nov 6, 2021; El Paso, Texas, USA; UTSA Roadrunners safety Rashad Wisdom (0) celebrates after a big win
Nov 6, 2021; El Paso, Texas, USA; UTSA Roadrunners safety Rashad Wisdom (0) celebrates after a big win / Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

College: UTSA

Hometown: Converse, TX

Measurables: 5-foot-9, 210-pounds

Career Stats: 314 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, four sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, five interceptions, 15 pass deflections

Combine/Pro Day Numbers: 4.49 40-yard dash, 6.89 3-cone drill, 37-inch vertical jump

- Tyrek Funderburk, Cornerback

Sep 23, 2023; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers cornerback Tyrek Funderburk (2)
Sep 23, 2023; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers cornerback Tyrek Funderburk (2) / Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

College: Appalachian State/Richmond

Hometown: Indian Trail, NC

Measurables: 6-foot-0, 185-pounds

Career Stats: 123 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, 11 interceptions, two defensive touchdowns

Combine/Pro Day Numbers: 4.39 40-yard dash, 7.0 3-cone drill, 34.5-inch vertical jump, 10'3" broad-jump, 14 bench-press reps

- Marcus Banks, Safety

Jan 2, 2023; Tampa, FL, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs cornerback Marcus Banks (1) scores
Jan 2, 2023; Tampa, FL, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs cornerback Marcus Banks (1) scores / Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

College: Mississippi State/Alabama

Hometown: Houston, TX

Measurables: 6-foot-0, 190-pounds

Career Stats: 73 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception, one fumble recovery, five pass deflections, one defensive touchdown

Combine/Pro Day Numbers: 4.45 40-yard dash, 4.20 20-yard shuttle, 6.90 3-cone drill, 36.5-inch vertical jump, 12'5" broad jump, 17 bench-press reps

- DJ Williams, Running Back

Dec 28, 2023; San Antonio, TX, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back DJ Williams (8) runs for a touchdown
Dec 28, 2023; San Antonio, TX, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back DJ Williams (8) runs for a touchdown / Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

College: Arizona/Florida State/Auburn

Hometown: Lake Placid, FL

Measurables: 5-foot-10, 225-pounds

Career Stats: 277 carries, 1,394 yards, 14 touchdowns

Combine/Pro Day Numbers: 4.59 40-yard dash, 4.59 20-yard shuttle, 7.49 3-cone drill, 30.5-inch vertical jump, 9'1" broad jump, 16 bench-press reps

- Chris McDonald, Cornerback

Sep 24, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Toledo Rockets cornerback Chris McDonald (13) intercepts a pass
Sep 24, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Toledo Rockets cornerback Chris McDonald (13) intercepts a pass / Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

College: Toledo

Hometown: Miami, FL

Measurables: 5-foot-10, 192-pounds

Career Stats: 141 tackles, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble, 32 pass deflections, five interceptions, two defensive touchdowns

Combine/Pro Day Numbers: 4.46 40-yard dash, 4.41 20-yard shuttle, 7.20 3-cone drill, 32.5-inch vertical jump, 9'7" broad jump, 17 bench-press reps

- Judge Culpepper, Defensive Tackle

Sep 17, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) runs the ball
Sep 17, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) runs the ball / Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

College: Toledo/Penn State

Hometown: Tampa, FL

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 293-pounds

Career Stats: 132 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, two pass deflections

Combine/Pro Day Numbers: 5.15 40-yard dash, 4.56 20-yard shuttle, 7.43 3-cone drill, 30-inch vertical jump, 28 bench-press reps

- Zack Annexstad, Quarterback

Sep 3, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Illinois State Redbirds quarterback Zack Annexstad (5) throws
Sep 3, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Illinois State Redbirds quarterback Zack Annexstad (5) throws / Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

College: Illinois State/Minnesota

Hometown: Norseland, MN

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 220-pounds

Career Stats: 360/545 passing for 3,547 yards with 27 touchdowns to 12 interceptions. 95 rushes for 247 yards and six touchdowns

Combine/Pro Day Numbers: N/A

- Xavier Delgado, Offensive Lineman

Oct 9, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Connor Bazelak (8) takes the snap
Oct 9, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Connor Bazelak (8) takes the snap / Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

College: Missouri

Hometown: Glendale, AZ

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 329-pounds

Career Stats: 57 appearances and 41 starts

Combine/Pro Day Numbers: 5.2 40-yard dash

- Avery Jones, Offensive Lineman

Sep 23, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Auburn Tigers offensive lineman Avery Jones (66)
Sep 23, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Auburn Tigers offensive lineman Avery Jones (66) / Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

College: Auburn/East Carolina

Hometown: Havelock, NC

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 307-pounds

Career Stats: N/A

Combine/Pro Day Numbers: N/A

- Latreal Jones, Wide Receiver

College: Southern Miss

Hometown: Taylorsville, MS

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 195-pounds

Career Stats: 46 catches for 622 yards and three touchdowns.

Combine/Pro Day Numbers: 4.50 40-yard dash, 4.41 20-yard shuttle, 6.90 3-cone drill, 34.0-inch vertical jump, 9'9" broad jump, 15 bench-press reps

- Kameron Johnson, Wide Receiver

Barton College Athletics

College: Barton College

Hometown: Rocky Mount, NC

Measurables: 5-foot-10, 170-pounds

Career Stats: 151 catches for 2,316 yards and 19 touchdowns

Combine/Pro Day Numbers: N/A

- Shaun Peterson Jr, Linebacker

Florida International running back Shaun Peterson Jr. (3) catches a ball during the first quarter
Florida International running back Shaun Peterson Jr. (3) catches a ball during the first quarter / Dominic Gwinn / Hattiesburg American /

College: UCF/FIU

Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 240-pounds

Career Stats: 42 tackles, nine tackles for loss, seven sacks, three forced fumbles, two pass deflections

Combine/Pro Day Numbers: 4.65 40-yard dash, 4.83 20-yard shuttle, 7.78 3-cone drill, 29-inch vertical jump, 8'9" broad jump, 24 bench-press reps

- Daymond Williams, Defensive Tackle (Tryout)

College: Buffalo

Hometown: Round Rock, TX

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 285-pounds

Career Stats: 101 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, two fumble recoveries, one interception, eight pass deflections

Combine/Pro Day Numbers: 5.18 40-yard dash, 4.82 20-yard shuttle, 8.00 3-cone drill, 27.5-inch vertical jump, 8'4" broad jump, 23 bench-press reps

- Zach Mathis, Wide Receiver (Tryout)

College: North Dakota State

Hometown: Tampa, FL

Measurables: 6-foot-6, 220-pounds

Career Stats: 95 catches for 1,392 yards and nine touchdowns

Combine/Pro Day Numbers: 4.63 40-yard dash, 4.51 20-yard shuttle, 7.14 3-cone drill, 36.5-inch vertical jump, 9'11" broad jump, 23 bench-press reps

- John Dietl, Tight End (Tryout)

College: Shorter

Hometown: Tampa, FL

Measurables: 6-foot-6, 250-pounds

Career Stats: 82 catches for 977 yards and nine touchdowns

Combine/Pro Day Numbers: 4.86 40-yard dash, 4.59 20-yard shuttle, 7.71 3-cone drill, 31.5-inch vertical jump, 9'3" broad jump, 12 bench-press reps

- Julius Wilkerson, Linebacker (Tryout)

(From left) Wayne State coach Paul Winters sits alongside his players Julius Wilkerson, middle,
(From left) Wayne State coach Paul Winters sits alongside his players Julius Wilkerson, middle, / David Rodriguez Mu oz / USA TODAY

College: Davenport/Wayne State

Hometown: Mequon, WI

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 230-pounds

Career Stats: 288 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, eight pass deflections, one interception

Combine/Pro Day Numbers: N/A

- Anthony Grant, Running Back (Tryout)

Oct 6, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Heinrich Haarberg (10)
Oct 6, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Heinrich Haarberg (10) / Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

College: Nebraska/Florida State

Hometown: Buford, GA

Measurables: 5-foot-11, 205-pounds

Career Stats: 327 carries for 1,328 yards with nine touchdowns

Combine/Pro Day Numbers: 4.73 40-yard dash, 4.53 20-yard shuttle, 7.21 3-cone drill, 26-inch vertical jump, 8'11" broad jump, 16 bench press reps

- Mayan Ahanotu, Defensive Tackle (Tryout)

Oct 22, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive lineman Mayan Ahanotu (92)
Oct 22, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive lineman Mayan Ahanotu (92) / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

College: Rutgers/Minnesota

Hometown: Tampa, FL

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 300-pounds

Career Stats: 55 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one pass deflection

Combine/Pro Day Numbers: 5.10 40-yard dash, 4.53 20-yard shuttle, 7.75 3-cone drill, 30.5-inch vertical jump, 9'00" broad jump, 20 bench-press reps

- Jack Freeman, Offensive Lineman

Sep 30, 2023; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars offensive center Jack Freeman (75) blocks in the
Sep 30, 2023; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars offensive center Jack Freeman (75) blocks in the / Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

College: Houston

Hometown: Midlothian, TX

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 300-pounds

Career Stats: 53 appearances and 36 starts

Combine/Pro Day Numbers: 5.45 40-yard dash, 23.5-inch vertical jump, 8'1" broad jump

- Mike Thompson, Defensive Tackle (Tryout)

College: Long Island University

Hometown: St. Louis, Missouri

Career Stats: 56 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks

Combine/Pro Day Numbers: N/A

- Tanner Knue, Wide Receiver

September 17, 2022; Tempe, Arizona; USA; Eastern Michigan wide receiver Tanner Knue (24) breaks a
September 17, 2022; Tempe, Arizona; USA; Eastern Michigan wide receiver Tanner Knue (24) breaks a / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY

College: Eastern Michigan

Hometown: Mason, Ohio

Career Stats: 154 receptions, 1,866 yards, 17 touchdowns

Combine/Pro Day Numbers: 4.59 40-yard dash, 4.16 20-yard shuttle, 7.02 3-cone drill, 40-inch vertical jump, 10'06" broad jump, 15 bench-press reps

- Jasper Parks, Offensive Tackle (Tryout)

College: Western New Mexico, Sioux Falls, Charlotte

Hometown: Mesa, Arizona

Career Stats: Played in 28 games

Combine/Pro Day Numbers: 5.44 40-yard dash, 25.5-inch vertical jump, 8'3" broad jump,

- Michael Hiers, Quarterback

Sep 16, 2023; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Samford Bulldogs quarterback Michael Hiers (10) drops back to
Sep 16, 2023; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Samford Bulldogs quarterback Michael Hiers (10) drops back to / John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

College: Murray State, Northwest Mississippi State Community College, Samford

Hometown: Birmingham, Alabama

Career Stats (FCS): 74.3% completion, 6,594 yards, 54 touchdowns, 12 interceptions

Combine/Pro Day Numbers: 4.90 40-yard dash, 31.5-inch vertical jump, 9'2" broad jump

- Jeremy Moussa, Quarterback (Tryout)

Dec 16, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Florida A&M Rattlers quarterback Jeremy Moussa (8) throws a pass
Dec 16, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Florida A&M Rattlers quarterback Jeremy Moussa (8) throws a pass / Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

College: FAMU/Vanderbilt/Hawaii

Hometown: Chino Hills, CA

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 225-pounds

Career Stats: 479/782 passing for 5,726 yards with 44 touchdowns to 20 interceptions. Three rushing touchdowns.

Combine/Pro Day Numbers: 4.64 20-yard shuttle

- Don Chapman, Defensive Back (Tryout)

Sep 18, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Don Chapman
Sep 18, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Don Chapman / Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

College: North Carolina

Hometown: San Diego, CA

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 200-pounds

Career Stats: 200 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, four forced fumbles, nine pass deflections, five interceptions

Combine/Pro Day Numbers: 4.72 40-yard dash, 4.42 20-yard shuttle, 7.20 3-cone drill, 35.5-inch vertical jump, 9'8" broad jump, 11 bench-press reps

- Caleb Chapman, Wide Receiver

Oct 8, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Caleb Chapman (19)
Oct 8, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Caleb Chapman (19) / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

College: Incarnate Ward/Oregon/Texas A&M

Hometown: Webster, TX

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 220-pounds

Career Stats: 64 catches for 1,012 yards with 11 touchdowns

Combine/Pro Day Numbers: 4.53 40-yard dash, 4.36 20-yard shuttle, 6.89 3-cone drill, 30.5-inch vertical jump, 10'4" broad jump, 8 bench-press reps

