Cardinals Named Landing Spot for Free Agent Pass Rusher
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals appear confident in their top trio of pass-rushers in Zaven Collins, BJ Ojulari and Dennis Gardeck.
Those names don't exactly strike fear into opposing offensive coordinators, and if each individual can't hit another level in 2024, their low sack production from the last few years may continue.
Insert: Yannick Ngakoue.
Ngakoue, once considered one of the top edge rushers in the league, is still a free agent as training camp approaches.
Arizona, looking to improve on their 4-13 record from last season, was named as a team who should pursue his services by Bleacher Report.
"Yannick Ngakoue has racked up frequent flyer miles playing for five teams over the last four years. The edge-rusher has always found a home, but his uneven playing style isn't for everyone and not something that teams are willing to commit to," wrote Alex Ballentine.
"Ngakoue has been a productive pass-rusher throughout his career but a non-factor in the run game. At 6'2", 246 pounds, he doesn't set a firm edge, and he's only had more than 30 tackles in a season once.
"Still, the ability to rush the passer is always in demand, and he can do it at a reasonably high level. He had only four sacks while playing 72 percent of the Chicago Bears' defensive snaps this season, but he had a pressure rate of 11.0 percent, which topped his 10.6 percent rate with the Colts in 2022."
The Kansas City Chiefs were also listed as a potential landing spot.
The Cardinals haven't been shy about adding depth when needed, and Arizona has plenty of cap space to spend - if they choose to do so.
It wouldn't hurt to add Ngakoue to the rotation, especially if the Cardinals are serious about making a push towards the postseason this year.