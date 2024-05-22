Who Are Cardinals' Top Three Players?
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have hit the rebuild in a massive way since firing the previous regime of Kliff Kingsbury and Steve Keim.
Now, as Year 2 of the Jonathan Gannon/Monti Ossenfort era crawls closer to officially beginning, some massive names have departed the organization.
Like always, more change could be on the horizon, too. Yet the Cardinals have also added some notable talent on both sides of the ball.
Arizona's a young squad with plenty of talent ready to prove itself over the coming season.
Who are the best three players? Pro Football Focus made their picks in Kyler Murray, Budda Baker and Marvin Harrison Jr.:
"The Cardinals were projected to get the No. 1 overall pick entering last season, but they exceeded expectations — if not in the win column, certainly with how competitive they were given their roster circumstances," wrote Trevor Sikkema.
"Quarterback Kyler Murray returned from an ACL tear and looked fine. His previous season was a down year, but he is still a top talent. Budda Baker is coming off a down year after requesting a trade but is still one of the Cardinals' best players. Running back James Conner earning an 89.2 rushing grade last season made it a close decision between him and Baker.
"Rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. is genuinely one of the best players on the team, and his numbers will show that if he’s fully healthy this year.
PFF also considered Conner and Trey McBride for the top three spots.
Obviously, it's tough to argue with Murray. His talent level has been on display for some time, and with a healthy/full offseason to master Drew Petzing's playbook, there's hope he takes a big step moving into 2024.
Not much needs to be said on Baker's end for his performance on and off the field.
When it comes to Harrison - who has yet to take an NFL snap - there's a lot of pressure to produce, though it's tough to find a player that can match his potential.
Conner and McBride are very good picks and would have been understandable if you replace the rookie wideout.
Jalen Thompson continues to be one of the more underrated players in the league and so too is Kyzir White - who had a solid argument to be Arizona's best defensive player before suffering a season-ending bicep injury.