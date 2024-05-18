What's Cardinals' Toughest Stretch on 2024 Schedule?
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals now know their 2024 regular season schedule, and frankly, it's not too bad.
Jonathan Gannon's crew will travel 21,064 miles in 2024, just right above the league average. On a strength of schedule basis, the Cardinals are tied with the seventh-easiest slate of games based on opposing win percentage from last season.
No international games. One primetime game. No games played on holidays. No back-to-back games on the East Coast. A reasonable bye week in Week 11. No schedule is easy, but Arizona could have gotten far worse.
That doesn't mean 2024 will be a cake walk, as there are still tough stretches of games the Cardinals will have to navigate when the time comes.
What's the toughest?
Honorable Mentions
Week 1: AT Buffalo
Week 2: Los Angeles Rams
Week 3: Detroit
Not exactly a walk in the park for the Cardinals to begin festivities, especially on the road against Buffalo. The Bills have lost talent, sure, but with Josh Allen at home - especially in Week 1 - it's hard to doubt the home team here.
Arizona returns to State Farm Stadium in Week 2 to battle the Rams, a team that's had their number as of late. The Cardinals have won just one of their last six matchups against Sean McVay - we'll see if the absence of Aaron Donald changes anything.
After, the Lions stroll into town fresh off an appearance in the NFC championship game last season. Dan Campbell's Lions are what the Cardinals themselves eventually hope to mold themselves into, and even at home, it's a tall task to defeat Detroit.
Although not highly probable, it's reasonable to see the Cardinals going 0-3 to begin the season.
Cardinals' Toughest Stretch of Games is...
Week 5: AT San Francisco
Week 6: AT Green Bay
Week 7: Los Angeles Chargers
Week 8: AT Miami
Whew. This will be tough.
After three straight home games, the Cardinals hit the road for their first division road game against the 49ers, who have won the last four matchups against Arizona and nearly won the Super Bowl last season.
After, the Cardinals travel to Lambeau Field to take on a Packers squad that really gained steam at the end of 2023. With more talent added in the offseason, Green Bay looks to be a contender in the NFC.
Arizona then returns home to face the Los Angeles Chargers for their lone primetime appearance as State Farm Stadium plays host to Monday Night Football. The Chargers again are a huge wild card entering a season, but with Justin Herbert and new coach Jim Harbaugh, things could turn around quickly.
This stretch ends with the Cardinals traveling to Miami to battle quite possibly the most daunting offense in the league - manned by guru/mastermind/insert whatever in Mike McDaniel. It will be a track meet with all of the Dolphins' speed - we'll see if Arizona's up to task.
In terms of weather, the Cardinals were fairly fortunate. No snowy days in Buffalo/Green Bay and no drastic heat to deal with in Miami.
In terms of traveling and opponent quality - however - this is a tall order for Gannon's troops, and for our money, the toughest slate of games the Cardinals will face in 2024.