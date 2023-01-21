Five NFL Saturday Divisional Round Prop Bets to Make

The NFL Divisional Round is here. With just two games on Saturday, here's five props for today's slate that includes Jaguars-Chiefs and Eagles-Giants.

The NFL Divisional Round is here, and so again brings another opportunity for football fans across the country to get involved in the action via sports betting.

Although moneyline and spreads are fun, here you'll find five total player props split between Saturday's two games between the Jaguars-Chiefs and Eagles-Giants:

Action Network: Travis Etienne Over 2.5 Receptions (-113)

Prop Bomb: "As for this matchup, the Chiefs rank fifth in quarterback pressure percentage (24.9%). Combine that with some inclement weather in the forecast, I expect a lot of check downs from Lawrence. In the Jags’ Week 10 meeting against the Chiefs, Etienne ran on 28 passing routes, his second most of the season, and recorded three receptions.

"Unlike the Chargers, the Chiefs allow the most receptions to running backs (6.29) and rank 28th in Football Outsiders DVOA metric vs. pass-catching running backs. Opposing running backs have totaled at least three catches in 17 of the 18 regular-season games against the Chiefs this season.

"Assuming Etienne keeps running more than 30 routes, especially with a negative game script, I can easily see at least three catches out of the backfield, which leads me to bet the over on his prop today."

Covers.com: Isiah Pacheco Over 55.5 rushing yards (-108)

Sam Farley: "I’m not the biggest fan of the Chiefs' running back, but he should be able to get some yardage on the ground. His line sits at 55.5 rushing yards, and the last time out in Week 18 he managed to get 64 yards on the ground on just eight carries. In that game, we saw Ronald Jones out carry him (+500 to score a touchdown if you’re feeling risky), but it’s hard to see Pacheco not getting the work in this game.

"Pacheco has become a key part of this offense and has exceeded 55.5 rushing yards in eight of his last nine games for Kansas City, including an 82-yard performance when these two met in mid-November.

"With the Chiefs likely taking a lead in this game you can expect to see them lean on the run, and this line looks like a given."

PFF: RB JERICK MCKINNON ANYTIME TD (+100)

Mason Cameron: "Move over, Travis Kelce. It's the Jerick McKinnon show in Kansas City now — at least in terms of red-zone usage. Since the start of December, a shift in red-zone target share has seen McKinnon (nine targets) more involved than Kelce (four targets).

"During those six games, McKinnon has racked up eight receiving touchdowns and now totals the second-most red-zone targets of any running back, behind only Austin Ekeler. Eight of McKinnon’s nine scores this season came from within the 20-yard line, most off concepts designed to create a mismatch for him."

PicksWise: DeVonta Smith Over 62.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

Bobby Stanley: "After watching what Adoree Jackson did to Justin Jefferson, I’m avoiding the AJ Brown matchup entirely. Smith finished the Week 10 game vs NYG with 8 targets, 5 receptions and 64 yards, with a long of 41 yards. To finish the season, Smith went on a tear, clearing this number in 6 straight games. For his career, he’s had 5+ receptions against the Giants in 3/4 games and should see 8+ targets on Saturday. This is my favorite play on Saturday for 1.5U and would not be shocked to see this at 67.5 by kickoff."

Sporting News: Saquon Barkley OVER 65.5 rushing yards (-110)

Javon Alford: "If the Giants want to pull off another upset win on Saturday, they need Barkley to have a vintage performance on the ground. The star running back played well last week against the Vikings, recording 109 total yards and two touchdowns on 14 touches. Barkley was the Giants' second-leading rusher (53 yards) behind starting quarterback Daniel Jones (78 rushing yards).

"In his lone matchup against the Eagles in Week 15, Barkley was held to 28 yards on nine carries but was also dealing with a neck injury. The veteran running back will try to put on a show on Saturday against an Eagles' defense that was middle-of-the-pack in stopping the run this season (121.6 rushing yards per game). Barkley has gone over 65.5 rushing yards in 10 out of 16 games this season. It won't be an easy matchup for the vet running back, but we still like him to be a factor against an Eagles' defense that has allowed 124.3 rushing yards per game over their past three games."