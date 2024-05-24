All Cardinals

Potential Cardinals Starting OL Revealed

The Arizona Cardinals have one spot open on their starting offensive line - perhaps we already know who it is.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during organized team activities in Tempe on May 20, 2024.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during organized team activities in Tempe on May 20, 2024. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals revealed a massive decision along their offensive line earlier this week when head coach Jonathan Gannon revealed Paris Johnson Jr. would be moving to the left side of the line.

Johnson was anticipated to move by some after starting his rookie season at right tackle, and now free agent signing Jonah Williams will fill that void.

Marching into the next phase of the offseason, the Cardinals have all but one starting spot along their line solidified: left guard.

There's a few different names that can take the honors. Elijah Wilkinson started a handful of games last season and returns for his second season under OC Drew Petzing while third-round pick Isaiah Adams has made good early impressions.

Then, there's free agent signing Evan Brown, who has started 12+ games for the Seattle Seahawks at center/guard the previous three seasons before landing in the desert.

Media are not allowed to report anything after the first 25 minutes of practice, which is mostly just stretching and some individual work.

However, Johnson shared an interesting Instagram story that had him working alongside Brown during practice:

It's still early in the offseason and things can certainly change, but it wouldn't be a surprise at all to see Brown take the seat at left guard.

Brown has also unseated Hjalte Froholdt as the strongest man in the locker room.

“Evan [Brown] has taken my crown,” Froholdt said with a chuckle.

“It’s annoying. He is super strong. It’s pissing me off. I hope he sees it.”

Brown's got the experience - and strength - to become the fifth and final starter. We'll see if training camp holds any truth to that.

