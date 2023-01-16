Three Prop Bets to Make for Bucs-Cowboys Monday Night Football

The Arizona Cardinals aren't in the postseason, but that shouldn't stop fans from enjoying the game in other ways.

The Arizona Cardinals are joined by a few more teams on the couch after a wild slate of postseason games that further prove just how wild the NFL can be at times.

After watching close/exciting games throughout weekend, one game remains for Wild Card Weekend in the form of a Monday Night Football meeting between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys.

If you're looking to make some money off the game, consider these prop bets:

Covers.com: Mike Evans Prop: Over 65.5 receiving yards (-110)

"The veteran receiver now comes face-to-face with a vulnerable Cowboys secondary that’s struggling to replace injured cornerback Anthony Brown. Evans had five catches for 71 yards and a score in the Week 1 meeting between these teams, and he’s the clear top target for Brady here. He could get a large chunk of the yards for this prop on a single play.

"If Tampa Bay’s inability to run the ball consistently carries over to the postseason, I expect the hosts to pivot quickly to a pass-heavy attack. There should be lots of receptions to go around, and the Buccaneers have just enough other weapons in the passing game to prevent Dallas from throwing blanket coverage at Evans."

DraftKings: Tom Brady Over 42.5 pass attempts (-120)

"Brady has just five games this season where he has failed to get off more than 42 pass attempts. The offense with all of its inconsistencies has been incredibly lopsided towards the passing game and the seven-time Super Bowl champion has lived and died with his arm this year. Even with the likes of Micah Parsons bearing down on him throughout the night, expect Brady to get off at least 43 attempts in this one."

Bookies.com: Ezekiel Elliot Anytime TD Scorer (-116)

"At this stage in his career, Ezekiel Elliott is no longer a big-play threat to defense. And against one of the best run defenses in the NFL, the Cowboys might not even bother trying to run the ball very often with Elliott. However, he is still the top red zone running back on this team as he scored double-digit rushing touchdowns for the second season in a row. If and when the Cowboys get near the goal line, expect Elliott to get touches and to ultimately score on MNF."