Can Cardinals Compete for Playoffs in 2024?
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals once again made noise after another strong draft haul from GM Monti Ossenfort, and though everybody has hope in May, some believe there's something special brewing in the desert.
"GM Monti Ossenfort has had a productive offseason. Not only did he add one of the stars of the draft in wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., but he plugged several holes that contributed to last season’s 4-13 mark," wrote The Athletic's Doug Haller.
"The Cardinals appeared miles from competing for a playoff spot a year ago. Now? Not so much. The Cardinals need to generate a consistent pass rush (no easy task). Their young corners also have to develop quickly (also, no easy task.). But this looks more like a team inching closer to competing for a postseason spot instead of positioning itself for high draft picks."
The Cardinals haven't been to the postseason since 2021 and haven't won a playoff game since 2015.
Under the second year of head coach Jonathan Gannon - is that set to change?
Last season showed glimpses of hope for what the Cardinals could ultimately be under Gannon's guidance: A strong-willed team that - more than anything - will fight. That was evident in the numerous games Arizona ultimately found themselves in before ultimately falling to a 4-13 record.
It's not as if bad teams can't flip the switch immediately - we saw that last year with the Houston Texans and their magical playoff run.
With a healthy Kyler Murray now ready to enter the mix for a full regulat season, the Cardinals could be cooking.
"It is definitely a lot more fun to coach him in May than it was getting him in mid-November," Arizona offensive coordinator Drew Petzing said of Murray, who was rehabbing a torn ACL at this point last year.
"When we hit the field, it was like, 'Alright, here's the game plan. We got to go play.' Now it's 'Hey, are you taking the right drop? Are your eyes in the right place? Do you feel that play the way we want it to be felt. I think all those conversations can happen now."
The addition of Marvin Harrison Jr. (among other names, mostly on the defensive side of the ball) has also generated buzz over the last few months. The Cardinals identified weak spots on the roster such as the defensive line and secondary, utilizing both free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft to upgrade the respective rooms.
There's still holes left to fill, but the prospects of a potential top ten offense with Murray/Harrison Jr. and an improved defense leading Arizona to postseason contention shouldn't be shunned away just yet, especially in a weak NFC conference that saw a 9-7 Green Bay Packers team sneak into the final playoff spot.