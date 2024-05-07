Cardinals Exec Declines GM Interview With Patriots
ARIZONA -- The New England Patriots' hunt for a general manager won't be involving a familiar Arizona Cardinals executive.
Per CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones on Twitter/X:
"Former Cardinals VP of player personnel Quentin Harris has declined an interview with the Patriots for their head of football operations job, source says. Harris, recently released by Arizona, has previously interviewed for 3 GM jobs."
After losing Bill Belichick (who acted as GM/HC), Eliot Wolf, the Patriots' director of scouting, has been at the controls of the team's personnel department since Belichick's departure per CBS.
Harris was with Arizona for 16 years before the Cardinals split ways with him this offseason. He's been considered a general manager candidate for a handful of years now - even interviewing for Arizona's vacancy before Monti Ossenfort ultimately landed the gig.
As a player for Arizona, Harris logged 87 tackles, one sack, one interception, one forced fumble and five passes defensed in 54 games.
The Cardinals themselves had another successful draft under the guidance of Ossenfort, who made a total of seven selections in the first three rounds with 12 picks total - the most of any team since 1992.
New England, without Belichick running the show for the first time in decades, refuted massive trade offers for the No. 3 overall pick and drafted North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye. The Patriots hired Jerod Mayo as their new head coach following Belichick's departure.