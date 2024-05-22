Analyst: Cardinals Have Most Underrated TE in NFL
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals saw tight end Trey McBride emerge on the scene in 2023.
The rest of the NFL landscape is now on notice, too.
McBride didn't start last season as TE1 on the depth chart thanks to the presence of Zach Ertz - but when Ertz went down with an injury and McBride took off, there was no questioning who was the starter.
Eventually, the Cardinals were convicted enough on McBride to allow Ertz to walk and sign with a contender near the end of the season.
Now, moving into 2024, McBride is being viewed as one of the most underrated players in the league by Bleacher Report.
"For Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride, the switch flipped when veteran Zach Ertz suffered an injury during a Week 7 contest. Over the course of the next 10 games, McBride caught 66 passes for 655 receiving yards on his way to become the Cardinals' No. 1 target. Ultimately, he finished fifth and seventh among tight ends in receptions and yards, respectively," wrote Brent Sobleski.
"Arizona enters its second season in Drew Petzing's offensive scheme, with a big-time weapon added in this year's fourth overall draft pick, wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. McBride won't be the primary focal point for opposing defenses, which makes him more dangerous as a target.
"The third-round selection of fellow tight end Tip Reiman is interesting for McBride, too.
"Reiman is a ready-made Y-tight end to work inline. McBride spent just over 50 percent of his snaps in in the slot last season. That number could actually increase, thus keeping him where he's most comfortable and effective.
"Arizona's 12 personnel looks could be quite effective with the upgrades the organization made this offseason, because Petzing knows he has something special in his top tight end."
We spoke to McBride earlier this offseason, who says he's ready for the road ahead.
"I definitely feel confident, I know exactly what I'm capable of doing. I know that I can be a great player in this league. And this is the first time I've came into a room and kind of had that respect that I can play. It just makes me want to work harder really, it brings fuel to me," said McBride.
"It's something that I really love to do, and I'm super excited for, but I do feel confident. I feel like I know exactly what I'm capable of doing. Now it's just fine tuning and making sure that the other guys in the room can do the exact same."