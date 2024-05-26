Analyst: Cowboys Should Sign Former Cardinals DL
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals DL Calais Campbell is still a free agent as the next stage of the offseason nears, and while some fans in the desert would love a reunion, CBS Sports' Garrett Podell says the Dallas Cowboys should add him to their roster:
"The Cowboys still have a need at defensive tackle even after addressing the position with a first-round pick in 2023 (Michigan's Mazi Smith) and a seventh-round pick in 2024 (Auburn's Justin Rogers). Signing six-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Calais Campbell could be exactly what the Cowboys need at the position for a year. While Campbell will turn 38 years old on Sept. 1, just before the 2024 season starts, he still appears to have gas in the tank," wrote Podell.
"He started all 17 games for the Atlanta Falcons last season while recording 6.5 sacks, 56 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 42 quarterback pressures, one fewer than New York Giants 2022 fifth-overall pick Kayvon Thibodeaux and current Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa in 2023.
"Smith -- shown below standing off to the side at Wednesday's OTAs while rehabbing from offseason surgery and pushing to add more weight to his frame -- Odighizuwa and Rogers could all learn a things or two from the 2010's All-Decade Team member, who still stands at 6-foot-8 while weighing 282 pounds. Given Campbell's age, Dallas could get him on a discount if he is eager for one last taste of postseason action after missing the playoffs in 2023 with the Falcons."
Campbell is certainly near the end of his career, and though the Cardinals added more than a handful of names along the defensive front, Arizona has been very clear they'll always add depth at spots such as cornerback and defensive line.
Campbell spent the first nine seasons of his career in Arizona and has played no less than 12 games in every year of his 16-season career. He's tallied 12 total sacks the last two seasons.