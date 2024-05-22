Cardinals, Budda Baker Trade Named Biggest Remaining Question
ARIZONA -- Last offseason, the Arizona Cardinals managed to quiet speculation after Budda Baker's trade request went public by shuffling around some finances to ensure he got the coveted guaranteed money he was seeking.
No years were added to the restructure, as it was done in the hours leading into training camp. Baker is still set to be a free agent after 2024, and though no trade request has emerged (almost as if it was bargaining tool), questions around what the future holds persists nonetheless.
SI National's Matt Verderame went through the NFC and landed on the biggest roster decision for each team.
For Arizona, it was if the Cardinals should trade Baker before the deadline on Nov. 5:
"Entering his age-28 season, Baker is a three-time All-Pro and a six-time Pro Bowler. He’s also entering the final year of his contract. With the Cardinals in the midst of a youth movement, should general manager Monti Ossenfort deal Baker at the trade deadline if he gets a good offer?"
The Cardinals have only spoke about Baker in a positive light since the new regime of Jonathan Gannon and Monti Ossenfort arrived in 2023.
Baker is no doubt a player that has earned the right to stay with a franchise that has seen ups and downs since his arrival. For as good as he is on the field, Baker's impact in the locker room is more vital for a team still looking to push their rebuild.
For a team looking to make a surprise push to the postseason, it'd be surprising to see Arizona trade their biggest name on the defensive side of the ball.
Sure, Ossenfort will continue to do what's best for the organization. Some fairly big names have departed already over the last two offseasons for the sake of seeing the bigger picture.
However, it seems like Arizona is willing to let the process play out rather than trying to maximize Baker as an asset.
Baker has been spotted working at voluntary OTA's and hasn't made so much as a whisper on what could be his final year in the desert.
He looks locked in and ready to work, and standing on the sidelines during offseason team activities, Baker and the Cardinals look as if they're ready for a strong 2024 together.