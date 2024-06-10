Cardinals Featured in NFL Draft Documentary
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals will be one of four teams featured on NFL Draft: The Pick Is In Season 2, which begins streaming free on Roku beginning June 14.
The Cardinals, Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders and Los Angeles Rams were followed by camera crews during the 2024 NFL Draft. Now, fans get a behind-the-scenes look at all the madness that ensues when the draft arrives:
More from the official press release:
"Skydance Sports and NFL Films bring audiences behind the scenes of the 2024 NFL Draft. Crews embedded in the draft rooms of the Bears, Commanders, Cardinals, and Rams and followed super-agent Drew Rosenhaus on his travels to see clients in three states. Catch all the action and emotion on the red carpet and backstage with NFL Network's Rich Eisen, Kaylee Hartung, Ian Rapoport, and Commissioner Roger Goodell."
This won't be the first time Cardinals fans have seen Ossenfort go to work, as his first draft in charge (2023) granted us one of the best videos of all time with him navigating the draft board.
The Cardinals walked away with 12 total selections in this year's iteration of the draft, the most for a single team since 1992. Arizona drafted Marvin Harrison Jr. and Darius Robinson in the first round of festivities.
Full list of people featured:
Rich Eisen (NFL Network), Ian Rapoport (NFL Insider), Roger Goodell (NFL Commissioner), Kaylee Hartung (NFL Network Host), Drew Rosenhaus (Agent), JC Latham (Tennessee Titans Draft Pick), Ryan Poles (Bears General Manager), Ian Cunningham (Bears Assistant General Manager), Matt Eberflus (Bears Head Coach), Kevin Warren (Bears President and CEO), Caleb Williams (Bears Draft Pick), Rome Odunze (Bears Draft Pick), Adam Peters (Commanders General Manager), Josh Harris (Commanders Managing Partner), Dan Quinn (Commanders Head Coach), Monti Ossenfort (Cardinals General Manager), Michael Bidwell (Cardinals Owner), Les Snead (Rams General Manager), Sean McVay (Rams Head Coach), Jared Verse (Rams Draft Pick), Braden Fiske (Rams Draft Pick), Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network Analyst), Eminem (Rap Artist), Jared Goff (Lions Quarterback), Amon-Ra St. Brown (Lions Wide Receiver), Anthony Smith (Roger Goodell Friend)